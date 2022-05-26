Apotea Deploys RightPick™ 3 Item-Handling System from RightHand Robotics™ to Expedite Operations for Consumers

BOSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces the deployment and installation of RightPick™ 3 item-handling system at Apotea , Sweden’s leading online pharmacy, to automate their facility in Morgongåva, Sweden. RightHand Robotics will support Apotea’s increasing demand from customers who utilize online ordering and need reliable, direct, and convenient delivery throughout Sweden.



Apotea on average ships out over one million parcels per month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for order fulfillment sky-rocketed. To keep up with order volume, Apotea sought out and invested in RightHand Robotics’ RightPick 3 platform to accelerate its e-commerce business and provide Swedish consumers quicker access to medication and other non-prescription products.

“Through our warehouse automation initiatives, our efficiency has reached new levels to meet demand. RightHand Robotics’ RightPick 3 technology powered by its RightPick™ AI software will allow us to pick a wide range of non-prescription goods and prescription drugs at a higher, faster rate that will satisfy customers’ needs into the future. As our business model continues to evolve, we’re excited to have RightPick 3 to add extra capacity and elevate our business to the next level for the benefit of our customers,” said Pär Svärdson, CEO of Apotea.

As RightHand Robotics’ latest online pharma customer, Apotea boosts the company’s industry applications portfolio. Since the pandemic accelerated the preference for online ordering, especially for over-the-counter and prescribed medication, pharmaceutical retailers and distributors have been challenged to fulfill orders. Automation has proven to Apotea and other pharma supply chain businesses the strong ROI and increased efficiency that RightPick 3 offers.

“Robotic piece-picking automation is an increasingly important component of the supply chain, delivering greater efficiency at the fulfillment center, while increasing customer service levels in terms of order accuracy and delivery times,” said Paul Eyre, Director of Global Channel Sales at RightHand Robotics.

RightPick 3 is a “model free” piece-picking solution suitable for automating simple, but critical warehouse order fulfillment tasks 24/7. It is designed to easily integrate with other technologies to further automate warehouse processes and increase efficiency. With the help of RightPick AI and its machine learning capabilities, RightPick 3 instantly finds the best way to handle the selected item, which increases order capacity, improves goods handling, and speeds delivery time, as well as creates a strong link between other installed systems and the material flow.

“AI-based robotic piece picking provides supply chain companies with certainty in their fulfillment operations at a time when hiring and retaining personnel is increasingly difficult. The robots eliminate mundane, repetitive work, such that warehouse personnel view the technology as complementary to their roles,” said Juan Manuel Rivas Diaz, Sales Executive Europe at RightHand Robotics, “while positioning pharmacies for growth of digitized services, including e-prescription.”



The RightPick solution harmonizes well with warehouse staff, providing a user-friendly technology that’s safe to implement in any facility.

Visit RightHand Robotics in Hall 7 Stand A61 at LogiMAT 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany from 31 May - 2 June to see demonstrations of the RightPick™ 3 and speak with our solutions experts.

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. RightPick™ 3, their robotic piece-picking solution, enables retailers to rise up to the new realities of online commerce. RightHand Robotics was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

About apotea.se

Apotea is Sweden's largest online pharmacy. They have the largest range, over 24,000 over-the-counter products and almost 16,000 prescription drugs for humans and animals, and are Sweden's most sustainable e-commerce according to the Sustainable Brand Index 2021. With fast deliveries and advice via email, chat and telephone, we make everyday life easier for our customers. Since the start in 2011, sales have increased from approximately SEK 12 million to SEK 4,5 billion in 2021. Apotea has about 800 employees in Morgongåva and Stockholm. For more information see apotea.se.

Press Contact:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for RightHand Robotics

media@righthandrobotics.com

+1-978-750-0333 x.101

