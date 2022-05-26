Guardion Health Sciences Announces New Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites Now Available for Purchase on Amazon

Consumers May Now Purchase Viactiv Omega Boost 1,200 mg Omega-3 Gel Bites Directly from Amazon



Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites Provide 10x More Omega-3 Than the Leading Fish Oil Gummy, Without the Fishy Taste and Sugar Associated with Other Omega-3 Products

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI) announced the availability of Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites on Amazon.com. Guardion is a clinical nutrition company that offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically-developed products that are designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients. The 1,200 mg Omega-3 Gel Bites are designed to provide total body support, including cardiovascular, brain, joint, and eye health.

Consumers can access the product here for purchase.

“This is an exciting milestone for our Viactiv Omega Boost product as we are now beginning to offer the product through third-party retail venues. Amazon is one of the top online shopping destinations, and we look forward to continuing to expand the opportunities for consumers to obtain this product,” commented Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s Chief Executive Officer.

The new dosage form provides the potency of large, hard-to-swallow soft gels in a great tasting, easy to chew format that contains ten times more Omega-3 than the leading fish oil gummy. The gel bite dosage form has been shown to have better absorption and fewer digestive issues than regular soft gel formulas, as well as no unpleasant fishy aftertaste, and no sugar, associated with other Omega-3 products.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition company. Guardion’s portfolio of science-based, clinically developed products are designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients. The Company’s combination of expertise and scientifically supported products is the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

