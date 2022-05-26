Scott Dunn Selects Nuvei as Global Payments Provider

Montreal and London, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today its partnership with luxury tour operator, Scott Dunn. Nuvei will provide the award-winning exclusive travel operator with a holistic global payment solution, including payments orchestration and smart routing.

Travel is set to make a strong comeback post pandemic and Statista’s Digital Market Outlook report predicts revenue in the Travel & Tourism market to reach US $637bn in 2022 .

“The entire digital travel experience should be seamless from the moment a holiday is booked to getting to your destination. Payments are an integral part of that for both holidaymakers and businesses as global travel revenues grow,” said Scott Dunn’s Chief Financial Officer Mark Woodall. “The Nuvei team’s extensive knowledge of our industry, coupled with a strong product stack and global reach, were instrumental in our selection process. With Nuvei as our payment provider, we are well positioned to grow further in key markets globally.”

Commenting on the partnership, Nuvei Chair and CEO Phil Fayer, said: “As a business that believes in exceptional experience, innovation and service, we’re delighted to partner with Scott Dunn.”

“Our global acquiring and payments gateway solutions offer scalability; while our smart routing engine will help define, configure and manage transactional routing in real time. Partnering with Scott Dunn will further position Nuvei as the payments partner of choice for the travel and mobility industry,” Fayer said.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.





About Scott Dunn

Scott Dunn is one of the world's most experienced luxury tour operators. With offices in the UK, the US and Asia, its global team of travel specialists offer guests round-the-clock support, arranging bespoke holidays and honeymoons designed to elevate travel out of the ordinary. With an insatiable appetite to discover the world pivotal to the company’s ethos, Scott Dunn relish the planning and revel in the detail – knowing it’s the smallest touches that make the biggest difference. As well as creating tailor-made itineraries filled with unique experiences, Scott Dunn also operate their Explorers Kids Clubs for children aged 4 months to 11 years in select destinations throughout the world. The tour operator launched an exclusive, ‘invitation-only’ platform for its most discerning travellers, Scott Dunn Private, at the start of 2021.