Stay Dry Waterproofing Launch Blog; A Free Resource Answering Questions on Basement Waterproofing, Foundation Repair & Drainage Systems

North York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay Dry Waterproofing are a leading waterproofing company servicing Toronto and Greater Toronto. Since 1989, they’ve helped homeowners restore and waterproof their foundations, providing professional response for water leaks, basement underpinning, drainage, water mains diagnostics, cleaning, foundation repair and more.

Today, the DOMAR team behind Stay Dry Waterproofing are delighted to announce the launch of a new blog to house informative, free-to-read articles on basement waterproofing, foundation

repair, drainage systems and everything in between. We expect this knowledge base to expand over time.

As seasoned professionals in the waterproofing industry, the Stay Dry team have unrivaled experience and knowledge of Waterproofing and Foundation Repair. With over 30 years of invaluable insight, they believe the launch of this blog will provide individuals with the information, advice and tips they need when undertaking any waterproofing project.

Below, we outline what to expect from the Stay Dry Waterproofing blog and why their team continue to lead the way in the waterproofing industry:

Stay Dry Waterproofing blog – what to expect from this free resource

With waterproofing projects, there’s no one-size-fits-all option. The age of a property, the foundation type, local weather conditions and the quality of surrounding soil are just a few elements that play their part in requirements gathering.

In over three decades, there’s very little that the team at Stay Dry Waterproofing haven’t experienced and conquered. This puts them in an ideal position to share their wealth of knowledge, so that when individuals are faced with water penetration issues, they know exactly where to turn to for quality-assured advice.

After a successful trial run, the Stay Dry Waterproofing blog is now live. To coincide with the launch, the team have launched a number of articles that are available to read today. Some of their most popular reads to date include:

Building a dry basement

How to prevent having a musty and damp basement, as advised by professionals

Water in crawl spaces – problems and solutions

Standing water can seep into small spaces, causing damp issues and even pipe bursts

Determining the cost of foundation repair

Understanding the severity of foundation issues and the costs typically required to fix them

How long does underpinning take?

Lowering your basement is a major project – here’s what to expect

Important questions to ask when waterproofing your basement

Avoid inexperienced and unqualified contractors by asking these key questions

These and many more are available to read at www.staydrywaterproofing.ca.

Should individuals have specific questions or waterproofing projects that they are considering undertaking, the team encourage enquiries, and will be more than happy to share advice. Keep an eye on the blog for further developments and advice pieces.

Stay Dry Waterproofing are continuing to lead the way in the waterproofing industry

Despite their longevity, the Stay Dry Waterproofing continues to evolve their service offering. While this newly launched blog is a prime example of this, the continuous expansion of services, their insurance and certification prestige, an exemplary track record of completing jobs on time and on-budget, and a guarantee on all worked performed in writing, all contributes to cementing their place as industry leaders.

One of their latest service areas is drainage, covering Water Main Replacement, Backwater Valve Installation, Hydro Jetting, Root Intrusion, French Drain & Sump Pump Installation and Drain Cleaning. Customer feedback on this, and Stay Dry Waterproofing’s range of waterproofing, foundation repair and drainage services can be found on Stay Dry reviews.

More Information

Stay Dry is the Residential Waterproofing & Foundation Restoration Arm of DOMAR Group Inc. Stay Dry covers all the aspects of foundation repair, waterproofing and property drainage. We understand that every home is unique, in terms of its foundation type, surrounding soil, and the specific drainage needs for seasonal rain and melting snow. As professional contractors, dealing with wet basement issues on a daily basis, our goal is to find the right solution that will stand the test of time for each property we work on.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/stay-dry-waterproofing-launch-blog-a-free-resource-answering-questions-onbrbasement-waterproofing-foundation-repair-amp-drainage-systems/