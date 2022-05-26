Employer Branding Agency Launches Recruitment Tech Company

LIVERPOOL, England & NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Employer Brand Agency, Ph.Creative, has launched an exciting new recruitment technology company featuring a flagship enterprise-level careers website SaaS platform. 'Happy Dance' is set to disrupt a sector that Ph.Creative believes has underinvested and overlooked careers websites in favor of larger technology products required to drive an end-to-end recruitment process.

"Happy Dance has evolved from the tools we use to fulfill the employer brand needs of our client partners," says Jim Taylor MD, of the new enterprise. "We've been building engaging and responsive websites for years and realized there was a major gap in the market that we could fill: an enterprise-level SaaS that didn't test the sanity of its users with less-than-adequate admin and positively zero design thinking."

Happy Dance was originally built by Ph.Creative for its own use. "We'd perfected the system to the point where it was so intuitive, so easy to use, launching as a standalone just made sense. The existing options all come from big, back-end technology operators: they're systems designed in the dark. By contrast, we're from an agency world that's purpose built to be responsive and accommodating. It's what we do for a living, after all."

"We've seen and heard so many horror stories from Employer Brand and Talent managers about systems they'd tied themselves into - the hidden costs, the clunky interfaces, the shockingly bad SEO and deathly slow load times," continues Taylor. "We felt like we had to do something to help. I mean, why wouldn't you?"

Happy Dance is a SaaS product, refined with input from 20+ F500 founding customers—including the likes of Dominos, DAZN, King Games and Tipico— and it is ready for launch.

"This tech is head and shoulders above anything else in the Talent Acquisition marketplace, and when you mix that with the world-class design capability, the results are a 10x improvement. I've used it in my last 2 companies, and I'd highly recommend it to TA Leaders serious about high performance." - Graeme Johnson, Talent Director of the Merlin Entertainment Group

Happy Dance offers talent attraction and brand leaders a flexible careers website design with all the features, functions, and integration options enterprise-level businesses need to manage the candidate experience at scale. In addition, the CMS (Content Management System) has a real next-generation capability to analyze and grade content for bias, sentiment and readability, as well as SEO; all built into the admin controls.

Users benefit from all the tricks learned from years in this sector. Happy Dance puts it all at their fingertips, maximizing the inclusivity, engagement and search engine performance of their careers website, without lengthy admin delays for updates. It's about time!

"Our site was delivered on time, to specification and within budget—despite a tight timeline! The team really knocked it out the park." - Nick Katsefaras, Enterprise Systems Manager, Dominos US.

SEO is nothing new to the world of marketing, yet it's been slow to catch on significantly within recruitment marketing by comparison. It's not down to education or understanding, it's more likely due to the prohibitive constraints of existing career website platforms. What Happy Dance delivers is yet another innovative opportunity has been refined and fine-tuned as part of the Ph.Creative tool set - www.jobpagegrader.com.

Job Page Grader ranks a job description page according to several key criteria. It's already freely available to anyone, delivering insights from over 100,000 submissions, collected over the last three years:

"This is big data used intelligently. It's helped us to design a much better mousetrap," said Bryan Adams, Founder and CEO of Ph. Creative.

The Happy Dance offering is a combination of SaaS technology with a concierge service:

Get real design flexibility and say goodbye to the limitations imposed by restrictive templates Enjoy lightning-fast pages, that are 100% SEO ready, with 301 mapping to make sure they retain their search engine ranking Discover proper personalization, multilingual, quick-apply and mobile-first interface design Manage your own content, 24/7, so you aren't waiting for an admin team in a warehouse on the other side of the world to respond to your change requests Discover pain-free implementation, delivered 100% ready to rock 'n' roll Get features and functions that elevate the experience and create first impressions that force candidates to apply.

According to Dave Hazlehurst, partner at Ph.Creative, the move into SaaS fits with the parent agency's 'experience by design' business model: "In an industry that talks obsessively about the candidate experience, there's been this gaping hole in the market when it came to enterprise-level business. Happy Dance is here to plug that gap."

The feature list, which includes a tech development roadmap, prioritizes what talent and brand leaders really want. Happy Dance combines methods learned from empathetic listening with a real understanding of how candidates move through a website.

"This is a careers website product that delivers agency-style collaboration and a commitment to getting the basics right, with robust next-generation features at the scale only SaaS can offer. We think the current choices in the marketplace are somewhat incapable of delivering on the basics well, regardless of the odd whistle and bell that's hyped. We're looking forward to going head-to-head with our new competitors in what is now a really exciting space," says Bryan Adams, CEO & Founder of Ph.Creative.

Ph.Creative, known as the 'Defenders of Happiness', say the product brand name, Happy Dance represents that 'new careers website' feeling they share when they design, configure and launch something special with each new client partner.

"I've seen multiple clients express pure joy and happiness when they realize they are never going to have to deal with the website technology they'd spent years struggling with. This makes us all want to do a little happy dance!" added Paul Mason, Head of Digital Sales at Happy Dance.

Happy Dance is available for demonstration at www.happydance.love where you'll also find case studies and information with regards to features, implementation processes and what Happy Dance customers have to say about this exciting new technology.

Press contact

Bryan Adams

bryan@ph-creative.com

Related Images











Image 1: Happy Dance

















Image 2: Ph.Creative

















Image 3: Happy Dance Website

















Image 4: Tipico Careers Site

















Image 5: Domino's Jobs Website

















Image 6: Entain Careers Website









