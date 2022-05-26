Deck Commerce Helps Apparel Retailers Fashion Their Ideal Customer Experience

St. Louis, MO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, helps apparel retailers streamline their order management processes for the best customer experience. As 92% of customers abandon a brand after just one negative experience, fashion retailers must use the best order management technology to streamline every aspect of their order processes from storefront to front door, from inventory to fulfillment & returns.

“The Deck Commerce OMS is built for DTC retailers based on over twenty years of eCommerce operations experience," said Chris Deck, CEO and Founder of Deck Commerce. "Fashion retailers can quickly adapt to ever-changing markets with our OMS, which helps them create a shopping experience that delights customers today and in the future.”

Of the $3 trillion-dollar global apparel market, the US portion is valued at approximately 368 billion dollars as of 2019, per Statista. In McKinsey's annual State of Fashion 2022, 43 percent of US consumers will increase their fashion spend, adding clothing for return-to-work, work-from-home, and special occasions. The report states, "After focusing on loungewear and sportswear for nearly two years, consumers will reallocate wallet share to other categories as pent-up demand for newness coincides with more social freedoms outside the home.”

Deck Commerce OMS automates up to 98 percent of orders, including cancellations, returns, and complex routing. Here’s why apparel brands choose Deck Commerce OMS:

Ability to leverage pre-orders when dropping a new style.

Can offer custom items with workflows that capture the custom item and send only it through the custom workflow so teams can confirm the order before it is processed.

Helps with expanding globally as the Deck Commerce OMS offers multiple languages and currencies and geo-specific workflows.

Both front and back-end system-agnostic with 50+ prebuilt integrations make it easy to swap, add, or remove any tech as the brand grows.

Automate returns to reduce the time spent on updating inventory, payment, and customer communication, making for a more reliable customer experience.

Ease of implementing BOPIS, BORIS, and Ship-from-Store with prebuilt workflows used by high-volume omnichannel retailers.

If drop-shipping for a third-party retailer, apparel brands can leverage intelligent routing workflows that increase fulfillment margins, centralize orders, and automate channel-based compliance and fulfillment rules.

“The Deck Commerce OMS is an out-of-the-box SaaS solution that covers order management from start to finish,” adds Chris Deck.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.