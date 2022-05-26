New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280860/?utm_source=GNW





The global airway management devices market is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The market is expected to grow to $2.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.



The market for airway management devices consists of sales of airway management devices and related services. Airway management devices are used to prevent and relieve airway obstruction to ensure the proper exchange of air between the patient’s lungs and atmosphere.



The main types of airway management devices are infraglottic airway management devices, supraglottic airway management devices, resuscitators, laryngoscopes, and other devices.The infraglottic airway management devices are used to prevent and relieve airway obstruction to ensure the proper exchange of air between the patient’s lungs and atmosphere.



These are used for applications such as anesthesia, emergency medicine, others that are used by hospitals and homecare.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the demand for airway management devices market over the forecast period.Airway management devices are used for difficult emergency airway management during medical procedures.



According to the publication of United for Lung Health in 2019, a forum of international respiratory societies, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death with an average of 384 million people suffering from COPD each year. Lung cancer was the deadliest cancer with 1.76 million deaths annually across the world. Moreover, 10 million people develop tuberculosis and 334 million people suffer from asthma every year. This scenario drives the growth of the airway management devices market.



The complications and failures associated with airway management devices limit the growth of airway management devices.According to BioMed Research International Journal, the concerns or complications related to the supraglottic and other airway management devices include compression of vascular structures, regurgitation, aspiration of gastric contents, trauma, and nerve injury.



Therefore, higher incidences of complications associated with the airway management devices question the use of devices in the first place and likely harm the market growth.



The launch of innovative airway management devices is shaping the airway management devices market.For instance, in January 2019, Verathon, a medical device manufacturer specializing in airway management devices, announced the launch of GlideScope Core, the most flexible and comprehensive airway visualization system available for bronchoscopy, video laryngoscopy, and multimodal airway procedures.



GlideScope Core was the first airway visualization system with live and simultaneous picture-in-picture imaging which offers healthcare professionals the power to see and do more. Similarly, in June 2020, Docsinnovent Ltd launched an advanced version of V-gel, which is a supraglottic airway device for cats and rabbits.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the airway management devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280860/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________