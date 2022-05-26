New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280859/?utm_source=GNW





The global clear aligners market is expected to grow from $2.18 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. The market is expected to grow to $9.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%.



The clear aligners market consists of revenue generated from the sales of clear aligners, by the companies that manufacture them. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.



The main products of clear aligners are ceramic braces, clear aligners, and lingual braces.Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.



These are made up of material types such as polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others that are used by end-user such as hospitals, and dental and orthodontic clinics.



The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market.Malocclusion is a medical disorder where the teeth are misaligned and/or incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches.



The incidence of malocclusion is high with variations between various geographic regions and age groups.It is one of the most common dental problems along with dental caries, gingival disease, and dental fluorosis.



As of January 2020, the Invisalign® system of Align Technology, a leading player in the clear aligners market, treated 2 million patients who started treatment using the Invisalign® system.Invisalign® system is used for straightening and aligning teeth.



This shows the increase in the adoption rate of clear aligners for straightening and aligning of misaligned teeth contributing to the growth of the clear aligners market.



A major factor that limits the clear aligners market growth is its high cost.The cost of clear aligners is higher than that of metal braces.



For instance, the average cost of clear aligners ranges from $3,500 to $8,000, while the metal braces price ranges from $2,500 to $6,000.This difference in cost is primarily due to the customization as clear aligners are designed according to the patient’s condition and severity.



Therefore, high prices of clear aligners are likely to hamper the market.



Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners, and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. The majority of clear aligners manufacturers are currently using 3D-printed molds for manufacturing clear aligners. For instance, in 2019, the smile direct club has collaborated with HP to produce 20 million 3D printed clear aligner dental molds in a year, which is around 50,000 aligners in a day.



In January 2019, Straumann Group, Switzerland-based dental equipment, and supplies manufacturing company have entered into a partnership with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology.By partnering with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited (ZhengLi Technology), whose clear-aligner device has regulatory approval in China, the Straumann Group has facilitated its strategy to penetrate the market for orthodontic clear aligners in China.



Straumann has also acquired exclusive distribution rights for its aligners in China.This partnership will give Straumann group the solutions which are ready for commercialization by the Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited, along with it the distribution and logistics network, appropriate infrastructure, digital technologies, and internal experience of the Straumann Group will support its market entry and expansion.



The Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited is a Chinese medical devices company that primarily deals with orthodontic clear aligner.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the clear aligners market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





