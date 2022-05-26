Xeriant Completes Critical Pre-Certification Testing of Retacell® Flame Retardant on Synthetic Fabrics

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “The Company”), an aerospace company dedicated to Advanced Air Mobility and associated specialty chemicals and materials, announced today it has completed the critical pre-certification testing of its eco-friendly Retacell® flame retardant on synthetic fabrics, the most common of which are derived from polyester, polyamide, polyethylene and polypropylene and produced on highly specialized equipment using various nonwoven extrusion and bonding techniques. These polymer-based textiles have been widely adopted for their cost-effectiveness and durability, and are found in carpeting, upholstery and filtration products. Many of the applications, particularly transportation interiors and home furnishings, are regulated by strict flammability standards and often employ flame retardants suspected of being toxic to human health and the environment. Recently, the EU took steps to ban up to 12,000 toxic substances, including flame retardant chemicals, driving the demand for eco-friendly alternatives like Retacell.



“We are pleased with the progress our team has made in developing textile applications for Retacell. In initial tests, Retacell has been successfully applied to the polymeric material in the finishing process as a surface treatment spray. We will be presenting these results to a global textile manufacturer to ensure that the modified material meets their performance specifications as they phase out toxic flame retardants. The next technological iteration will be creating a Retacell bulk additive that can be incorporated during compounding, potentially reducing the overall manufacturing costs,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

The global synthetic textiles market size was estimated at $60 billion USD in 2020 and is projected to reach $100 billion USD by 2028, according to a March 2021 report by Grand View Research. The same research firm values the global flame retardant market at $7.5 billion USD in 2020, which is forecasted to grow to $13.8 billion USD by 2028, based on a November 2021 press release.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is an aerospace company dedicated to the emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the transition to eco-friendly on-demand flight, and is partnering with and acquiring strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is focused on the development and deployment of next-generation electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), breakthrough technologies and advanced materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized, and the critical infrastructure components needed to support operations. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com.

Xeriant, Inc.

