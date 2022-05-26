Druid Hills Partners with PlaySight to Bring Live Streaming and Performance Video Technology to its Tennis Program

The Atlanta-based tennis club becomes the latest in the country to add PlaySight’s industry-leading live streaming and performance video tennis platform to its facilities, pros and membership



BALTIMORE, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, PlaySight Interactive ( www.playsight.com ) is partnering with the Druid Hills Golf Club, located in Atlanta. The Tennis Center at Druid Hills is known as one of the best in the region, and was completely reconstructed from the ground up in 2007. Over the past decade, the Tennis Center has been the recipient of Georgia Professional Tennis Association's "Georgia Peach" for most outstanding facilities and programs three times.

“We plan on offering on-court and off-court services and we all feel PlaySight will have a great impact on lessons, clinics, and the overall teaching and learning experience,” said Raphael Rodrigues, the Director of Tennis at DHGC. The Tennis Center boasts 11 courts, seven sub-irrigated clay and four hard, and PlaySight’s industry-standard connected camera technology will be installed on each court for live streaming and multi-angle coaching and video analysis capabilities.

PlaySight provides the video technology and live streaming capabilities for close to 100 collegiate tennis programs across the NCAA, including the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, and counts the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and the USTA’s National Campus among its partners in the sport. Leading facilities, clubs and federations across the country and globe have relied on PlaySight for their video technology needs since the company’s inception in 2015.

Druid Hills also intends to use PlaySight for its automated production and streaming broadcast capabilities, much like its partners across collegiate tennis do. “We plan to utilize our PlaySight live streaming during our major tournaments of the year, and possibly during league matches across the ALTA, USTA, T2, and Ultimate Tennis,” continued Rodrigues.

“Our teaching staff are thrilled about the cameras and can’t wait to use them. I think PlaySight will give us a competitive advantage where, besides just working on player mechanics, coaches and players can also look at match analysis, including shot selection, court positioning and overall strategy.”

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, GAMEFACE.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports through technological innovation and an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

About PlaySight Interactive:

Selected twice by Fast Company as one of the top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Sport, PlaySight is connecting sports all over the world. Its Smart sports AI video platform delivers a cutting-edge video experience across all levels of sport. Hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, colleges, teams, and sports facilities utilize PlaySight every day for automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization and much more.

With its technology, PlaySight powers entire leagues across the world, over half of the NBA, and is used across the MLB, NHL, in over 100 NCAA athletic departments, and at leading sports organizations and facilities such as LakePoint Sports, IMG Academy, Ripken Baseball and the United States Tennis Association’s National Campus.

