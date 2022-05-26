The Global Lithium Market size is projected to reach USD 15.45 Billion by 2028 from USD 7.10 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period (2022 - 2028) - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing number in the demand of Electric Vehicle are driving the Lithium market growth. The demand in Lithium industry corresponds with the development of the Li-on battery. LIBs are an important part of the environmental cleaning procedure. A Tesla Model S battery has roughly 12 kilograms of lithium, whereas grid storage options will aid in the balance of renewable energy. IBM has just invented a new battery type that is free of nickel, cobalt, and other heavy metals, avoiding the humanitarian and environmental difficulties that Li-ion technologies have led up. The battery is composed of saltwater, and IBM experts believe that this concept could help minimize the need for heavy metals in battery manufacturing. Key market players are constantly reformulating products to make them more appealing for the industrial use. The growing demand for smartphones and the organised retail market, particularly in developing economies, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

A lithium-ion battery is made up of many different components. The cell is the most expensive part of any lithium-ion battery, accounting for over half of the total cost; electronics, assembly, and packaging make up a good portion. However, recent developments and claims made by lithium-ion battery manufacturers and automotive manufacturers predict that the price of these batteries will drop significantly.

The North America region accounts for a substantial market share in the Lithium market, and it is the world's largest and fastest-growing market. Due to stringent regulatory rules, the increased adoption of cleaner energy sources is boosting regional growth. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a number of schemes and funding programmes in place to encourage the use of green and sustainable energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and others. The growing popularity of solar panels has created a significant demand for energy storage cells and batteries. Because of the availability of a diverse range of consumer goods under a single roof, ample parking space, and convenient operating hours, supermarkets are becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, some supermarkets have company representatives who can help customers choose Lithium products. the use of lithium-ion batteries has dominated the global Lithium industry, accounting for approximately half of total market revenue. Li batteries come in a variety of active material combinations for the cathode, electrolyte, and anode.

The prominent market players are constantly adopting various innovation and growth strategies to capture more market share. The key market players are Albemarle, SQM, Livent Corp., Orocobre Ltd., Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., and Tianqi Lithium among others.

Report Findings

Drivers- The rise in demand for high-performance, low-emission, and fuel-efficient vehicles, combined with stringent government emission standards, will aid in the growth of the electric vehicle market and will directly accelerate the Lithium demand.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Lithium Market based on Product Type, Application, and Region:

Global Lithium Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Carbonate Hydroxide Others

Global Lithium Market by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Batteries Glass & Ceramics Lubricant Medical Polymers Metallurgy Others

Global Lithium Market By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Global Lithium Market

FMC Corporation (India)

SQM S.A. (CHILE)

Tianqi Lithium (Australia)

International Lithium Corp. (China)

LSC Lithium Corporation (Canada)

American Lithium Corp. (Canada)

Livent (U.S.)

BYD Company (China)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

