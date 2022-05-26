New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280858/?utm_source=GNW





The global healthcare personal protective equipment market is expected to grow from $18.13 billion in 2021 to $20.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The market is expected to grow to $32.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.



The healthcare personal protective equipment market consists of the sale of personal protective equipment used in healthcare settings. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies that manufacture healthcare personal protective equipment by the sales of these products.



The main products of healthcare personal protective equipment are head, eye, and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, protective footwear, fall protection, and hand protection.The protective clothing is designed to protect the body from injury or infection.



These are disposable or reusable that are used by various end-users such as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and others.



The increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for healthcare personal protective equipment.The rapid surge in coronavirus cases is generating huge demand for PPEs to protect health workers from infections in their daily medical operations.



According to the World Health Organization report published on the 3rd July 2020, there were 10,719,946 COVID-19 confirmed cases globally.The demand for PPE including gloves, face protection masks or face shields, goggles, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, and boots surged due to this global pandemic to ensure the safety of healthcare workers who are at the frontline combating the disease spread.



Therefore, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to protect against the spread of the virus is anticipated to drive the growth of the personal protective equipment market over the forecast period.



The governmental agencies are extending support to PPE manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the smooth flow of medical supplies.For instance, UNICEF launched a joint tender in April for PPE supplies during 2020 on behalf of several UN organizations.



Thus, the government initiatives to help medical supplies manufacturers and suppliers are likely to play a vital role in the hurdle-less supply of essential medical supplies, which in turn, is predicted to drive the disposable hospital supplies market in the forthcoming years.



Disruptions in the global supply chain of personal protective equipment (PPE) are hindering market growth.Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain for PPE has not been adequate to meet the surge in demand.



There is a shortage of supplies, particularly for medical masks and respirators.Other PPE including gloves, gowns, and goggles have also not been sufficient to handle the increasing number of cases.



The WHO estimated that 89 million medical masks are required each month, along with 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million medical goggles for the COVID-19 response. The shortage is mainly due to the restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. Therefore, the current global stockpile is inadequate to handle the existing cases worldwide. The disruption in the global supply chain of raw materials of PPE due to extending lockdown and closure of companies manufacturing and supplying them, and constraints in supply and logistics including the ban on export in most of the countries is hindering the manufacturing of PPE, despite its high demand.



In April 2020, 3M, a renowned PPE manufacturer, collaborated with Ford for producing a powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) design and partnered with a diesel engine manufacturer, Cummins, for additional high-efficiency particulate filters for using in its PAPRs to meet the increased demand for PPEs during the pandemic outbreak to protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Cummins uses diesel engine filters to make PAPRs filter as guided by the 3M design whereas Ford increases the manufacturing capacity of existing 3M PPE products.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the healthcare personal protective equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





