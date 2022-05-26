Hudson Capital to Change Name to Freight Technologies, Inc. and Ticker to FRGT

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) will change its name to Freight Technologies, Inc. (Fr8Tech), its Nasdaq Capital Market exchange ticker symbol to FRGT, and its CUSIP to G51413105, effective May 27, 2022. The company will continue to do business under the wholly owned subsidiary’s commercial name Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App).



Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said, “As a hi-tech transportation logistics company 100% in North America, our new Freight Technologies moniker aptly creates a cohesive umbrella for all of our solutions. In 2022, we are gaining traction as evidenced by our record monthly sales in April, and our positive trend in loads carried this year. We are executing our growth strategy and look forward to delivering in 2022 and beyond.”

Fr8Tech Solutions Suite

The Fr8Tech platform leverages technology and artificial intelligence to provide its cloud-based solutions suite to automate the over the road transportation process, reducing human touch points and load booking time to minutes or instantaneously.

Fr8app is a B2B Marketplace powered by AI and Machine Learning that provides a real time broker portal for shippers to post loads for fulfillment by qualified carriers as well as for qualified carriers to find shipments fitting certain profiles, digitizing and automating all the process.

is a B2B Marketplace powered by AI and Machine Learning that provides a real time broker portal for shippers to post loads for fulfillment by qualified carriers as well as for qualified carriers to find shipments fitting certain profiles, digitizing and automating all the process. Fr8Radar provides shippers and carriers track-and-trace visibility in real time and all in one screen, providing locations via Fr8App’s mobile solution or through the integrations with other third-party GPS providers.

provides shippers and carriers track-and-trace visibility in real time and all in one screen, providing locations via Fr8App’s mobile solution or through the integrations with other third-party GPS providers. Fr8TMS provides a transportation management system used by shippers as a key logistics tool, to manage their freight and all the documents involved in the transaction such as invoices, customs documents, confirmation rates, proof of deliveries, etc....

provides a transportation management system used by shippers as a key logistics tool, to manage their freight and all the documents involved in the transaction such as invoices, customs documents, confirmation rates, proof of deliveries, etc.... Fr8FMS provides a fleet management system used by transportation companies and owner operators to manage their own fleet and help reduce their operational costs and provide a better service for their customers.

provides a fleet management system used by transportation companies and owner operators to manage their own fleet and help reduce their operational costs and provide a better service for their customers. Fr8Data provides real-time dashboards and reports to shippers and carriers with detailed information, increasing their visibility and control and enabling them to make better business decisions.

provides real-time dashboards and reports to shippers and carriers with detailed information, increasing their visibility and control and enabling them to make better business decisions. Fr8Fleet provides private fleet management enabling large corporate shippers to purchase dedicated capacity secured by Fr8App’s customer service group to fulfill the shippers’ freight needs over a given period of time for a period of time, say a month, in exchange for a fixed fee. This is particularly helpful for shippers with less than truckload amounts or variable freight requirements.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Fr8Tech, Nasdaq: FRGT) is a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico-Canada cross-border shipping. Its wholly owned subsidiary Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App) focuses on truckload freight, making shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com

