Megatrends: LCID, NEXCF, OGGFF, WRBY; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Web3.0, Electric Vehicles, and Next Gen Retail

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) and Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augemented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) CEO Neil Blumenthal: “Fully Energized for Sustained Growth”

“We are fortunate to operate in a large and growing market, $160 billion globally and $44 billion in the U.S. alone and one that provides essential products and services that are purchased in both strong and weak economic environment…Despite being one of the only optical retailers to grow in 2020 and then accelerate that growth to 37% in 2021, reaching $541 million in revenue, we still just represent 1% of the U.S. market..We expect most of our 2022 growth to be driven by our retail channel as traffic and sales productivity rebound. We plan to open 40 new stores in 2022 and end the year with 201 locations. Last year, we commissioned a third-party study that concluded our retail footprint has room to expand to over 900 retail locations in the U.S. while maintaining our best-in-class four-wall economics. This is still a fraction of the 41,000 optical shops that exists today. As we continue to expand our product and service offering, we believe this will also expand our store footprint opportunity. And of course, we will continue to serve customers via our leading e-commerce channel using unique tools like our Virtual Try-On to make the shopping experience fun and convenient, both online and offline..Team Warby is well prepared and fully energized to continue along the path of sustainable growth…”

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/26/warby-parker-inc-nyse-wrby-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

Watch ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX: OG) Next Super Stock video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/01/oragin-foods-otc-oggff-tsx-og-unleashes-30x-upside-potential/

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

Watch ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX: OG) Next Super Stock video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/01/oragin-foods-otc-oggff-tsx-og-unleashes-30x-upside-potential/

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson: “Lucid EV Technology Worlds Apart From Current Market Leaders”

“..Lucid Air was officially announced as Motor Trends 2022, Car of the Year, arguably the most prestigious award in the motor industry, seeking out true innovation, and groundbreaking vehicles. For a new brand and a new Company to win, to my knowledge, that's only been done once before...We believe that our technology is worlds apart from even the current market leaders. For example, no one expected Lucid to achieve even 400 miles of range. And now we have an EPA certification of 520 miles of range for the Lucid Air Dream Edition R. And we've created this technology with an eye towards an ability to manufacture it at scale, which is where true innovation lies…”

“...Our technology powered every car in Formula E, the world's premier electric motorsports series. And indeed, it changed the sport. Our battery packs have enabled Formula E cars to complete full race distances on a single charge. Now, what we learn from every race car, at every race, goes directly into the battery technology, powering Lucid Air. As the media and early customers have learned, our vehicles are truly the fusion of hardware and software, made possible by one of the best teams in the industry. We have auto industry veterans, including members of my former Tesla Model S team, working with former executives from Apple, and learning from their customer, the electronics experience. Along with so many other standouts from automotive and tech industries. We plan to leverage our team's abilities to continue to improve vehicle function and features, even after customers take delivery via over the air updates…”

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/12/14/lucid-group-inc-nasdaq-lcid-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7