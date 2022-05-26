Piezo Motion Continues US Expansion, Joins Forces With Hatley & Associates

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ) company, and Hatley & Associates, Inc, a manufacturing representative based in Greensboro, North Carolina, today announce a partnership. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of automation technology. Hatley & Associates, Inc., has been serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and large end-user accounts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York since 1984.

Piezo Motion’s unique motion control technology will enable Hatley & Associates to provide precision motor solutions and motion control at an affordable price to customers that specialize in electronic components, modules and systems, and optimum technical services. Piezo Motion’s multifaceted rotary and linear motors are built with technology that provides a stable, accurate motor designed specifically for OEMs that require ultimate speed, size and accuracy.

“Part of our core focus has been the selling of rotary and linear motion products. Although some of the potential Piezo Motion customers will be a little different from our core customer base, we still look at this as another linear and rotary motion product line, which is a natural fit for us,” explains Mark Hatley, manufacturer’s sales rep at Hatley & Associates. “Along with the lightweight, small size and cost-effective price points, one of the most intriguing aspects of the Piezo Motion product line is the ability to hold torque when the power is shut off. We think that is a unique capability that will be of great interest to many of our customers, and Piezo Motion seems to be a natural fit for this.”

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions.

“Product designers and manufacturers continue to turn to Piezo Motion’s revolutionary products to power their next generation devices,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “The partnership with Hatley & Associates opens many doors for customers looking for tiny, precise and energy-efficient motors.”

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ), a Brain Scientific company, is a leader in precision motor technology with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative technology and motion products that enhance functionality in a multitude of applications. The company works with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time, and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

About Hatley & Associates, Inc.

Established in 1984, Hatley and Associates, Inc. ( hatleysales.com ) is a professional manufacturers’ representative agency, serving OEM, distributor, and large end-user accounts in parts of the eastern United States. Its corporate office is in Greensboro, NC, and the company has sales offices in Mooresville, NC, Lynchburg, VA, and Jenkintown, PA. Its objective is to satisfy customers’ needs and exceed their expectations through personal, attentive service. The company provides new business opportunities through knowledge of the territory and its relationships with customers. Open and ongoing communication is the cornerstone of its business with both manufacturers and customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

