BigCommerce Hosts Inaugural Investor Day to Highlight Enterprise Focus and Outline Growth Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, held its inaugural Investor Day on May 25, 2022 to provide an update on the Company's strategy, products, financials and vision for the future.



“Since going public nearly two years ago, we have made tremendous progress across our business,” said Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce. “Beginning in 2015, BigCommerce extended up-market to become the first open SaaS platform to flexibly serve mid-market and large enterprises. We are a robust and growing enterprise business, delivering enterprise functionality to merchants of all sizes. We are investing in international growth, omnichannel, B2B and headless functionality, and are confident that we can build our portfolio of disruptive tools and develop innovative solutions for our merchants around the globe."

The event featured the following highlights of BigCommerce’s business and vision for future growth:

Competitive positioning and differentiation: BigCommerce is well positioned to win B2C and B2B merchants with enterprise functionality that is flexible and customizable.



BigCommerce is well positioned to win B2C and B2B merchants with enterprise functionality that is flexible and customizable. BigCommerce is a full-featured, robust enterprise platform: BigCommerce gives merchants the ability to manage their technology stack by providing access to best-of-breed SaaS-based solutions and creating better consumer experiences while giving merchants better control of their ecommerce platforms.



BigCommerce gives merchants the ability to manage their technology stack by providing access to best-of-breed SaaS-based solutions and creating better consumer experiences while giving merchants better control of their ecommerce platforms. Providing the world’s best omnichannel capabilities in a single platform: BigCommerce offers a full range of omnichannel and headless commerce experiences, empowering merchants to sell across online, social and marketplace channels.



BigCommerce offers a full range of omnichannel and headless commerce experiences, empowering merchants to sell across online, social and marketplace channels. Expanding our footprint: BigCommerce is growing at a rapid pace in international markets, integrating our solution for local market needs and generating a high return on investment.

BigCommerce is growing at a rapid pace in international markets, integrating our solution for local market needs and generating a high return on investment. Scaling our investments to drive sustainable, profitable top line growth: BigCommerce’s 2022 investment areas focus on building momentum in our strong and growing enterprise business. As of March 31, 2022, Enterprise accounts made up 67% of total annual revenue run-rate and had grown at a 40%+/ann organic rate for the past 14 consecutive quarters.

The replay of the Investor Day and presentation can be found at https://investors.bigcommerce.com/news-events/events-presentations

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

