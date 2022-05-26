Wine Fining Agent Market is Expected to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 1 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Albany NY, United States, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wine fining agent market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market for wine fining agent is anticipated to gain a valuation of over US$ 1 Bn by 2031.



Wine fining processes are being adopted increasingly across the globe in order to stabilize, clarify, and remove phenolic compounds that can impart undesirable sensory attributes to wine. Generally, this process includes the utilization of animal proteins including gelatin, casein, fish, and egg proteins. With a rise in number of vegan people globally, the demand for alternate options including plant-based fining proteins is increasing. Hence, rise in the vegan populace globally is expected to result into surge in the demand for plant-based wine fining agents. This, in turn, is projected to create revenue-generation opportunities in the global wine fining agent market during the forecast period.

The wine fining agent market is estimated to gain prominent growth opportunities in Latin America during the forecast period. The regional market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising number of working-class professionals and increasing spending of regional consumers on premium wines.

Manufacturers of wine fining agents are focusing on improving the quality of the products they provide. Hence, they are seen investing heavily in R&Ds and product innovations. Moreover, companies operating in the wine fining agent market are utilizing strategies such as acquisitions in order to expand their regional reach.

Wine Fining Agent Market: Key Findings

Rising inclination among people toward adopting healthy lifestyles is resulting into increasing demand for healthy products with natural ingredients. Considering this shifting consumers’ preference, companies operating in the food additive manufacturing industry are focusing on the development of products that are gluten-free, vegan, lactose-free, and GMO-free. Due to rise in the use of plant-based alternatives by many end-use industries, several manufacturers of wine fining agents are developing innovative goods. Such trends are expected to lead to rise in the use of wine fining agents in the upcoming years, states a TMR report on the global wine fining agent market.

With rise in urbanization across many developed and developing nations around the world and increase in inclination among millennial population toward adopting western culture, there has been a surge in the number of lounges, bars, and clubs globally. This factor is boosting the demand for alcoholic beverages, which in turn, is helping in the expansion of the global wine fining agent market.

Wine Fining Agent Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the demand for plant-based wine fining agents is creating profitable prospects in the wine fining agent market

Rise in the adoption of veganism globally is expected to help in the sales growth in the global wine fining agent market during the forecast period

Improving spending power of people from several developing nations is impacting positively on the market growth





Wine Fining Agent Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Agrovin

AEB Group SpA

Dal Cin SpA

ATP Group

Erbsloh Geisenheim AG

Enologica Vason

EVER s.r.l.

Enartis

LAFFORT

Gusmer Enterprises Inc.

Lesaffre

Lamothe-Abiet

Sofralab

Presque Isle Wine Cellars

Tidal Vision Products Inc.



Wine Fining Agent Market Segmentation

Agent Type

Animal Sourced Gelatin Isinglass Egg White (Albumin) Casein Skim Milk

Potato Protein Isolate

Bentonite

Carbon

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone (PVPP)

Others



Wine Type

Rose Wine

Red Wine

White Wine



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



