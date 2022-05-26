Competitive Social Ventures Gains Pickleball Pro Zane Navratil as an Investor and Pickle & Social Brand Ambassador

ATLANTA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) is proud to announce it has partnered with top ranked Men’s Singles player, Zane Navratil , to join the CSV team as an Investor and Brand Ambassador for Pickle & Social. He will be joining other pro ambassadors such as Dave Weinbach, Lucy Kovalova, Matt Wright, Altaf Merchant, Todd Robertson & Leslie Bernard . The first Pickle & Social has officially broken ground last month at The Exchange @ Gwinnett . Pickle & Social will be the ultimate hang out spot combining craft food, signature drinks and live entertainment – along with world-class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.

Zane is 26 years old and started playing pickleball when he was 18, after claiming three high school Tennis State Championships in Wisconsin. He played Division III tennis at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he earned a Master’s Degree in Accounting and achieved Academic All-American status. Upon graduation, Zane moved to Milwaukee, took a position as an auditor for Deloitte & Touché, and earned his CPA license. Pickleball, however, was calling his name, so he left the business world in 2020 to play and teach pickleball full-time.

“We are so excited to have another pickleball pro as great as Zane join our team and represent the Pickle & Social brand,” stated Neal Freeman, CSV CEO.

It didn’t take long for Zane to achieve high accolades in pickleball; he is now ranked #2 in Men’s Singles, according to the World Pickleball Rankings . His presence and performance at recent tournaments are remarkable as he has earned over 20 medals in professional tournaments in 2021 alone. He has earned 17 medals thus far in 2022.

“With the constant growth of the sport, pickleball facilities are spreading like wildfire across the country. Given my unique position as a player and instructor, I am fortunate to be able to visit hundreds of facilities annually. The current open and operating CSV venues have proven to show the importance CSV places on creating experiences with first-in-class quality and hospitality throughout all venues,” stated Zane Navratil, Pickleball Pro. “Along with this team’s leadership and commitment to excellence, I am beyond excited to Join the CSV family and do my part to make Pickle & Social a must stop destination for all.”

Zane regularly teaches pickleball clinics across the country and is known for a teaching style that is both efficient and methodical, as well as engaging and fun. He has helped thousands of players improve their game through his clinics and private lessons. His drive and competitive personality are well balanced with his silly sense of humor and ability to have fun with his partners, competitors, and students.

“Having such an iconic player like Zane join our Pickle & Social team not only as a Brand Ambassador, but to also have him invest in CSV, we know we are onto something big. We could not be more ecstatic to have him represent the next best thing in the pickleball community,” stated Joe Reardon, CSV General Partner.

When Zane isn’t on the court, you’ll likely find him at home with his girlfriend Jenny and his puppy Murray, either sitting on a patio enjoying a good taco or on a hike. Pickle & Social will not only bring individuals together, but it will also be a place for everyone and anyone to enjoy quality time together to create lasting memories.

The first Pickle & Social location is expected to open this Spring 2023 in Buford, GA and in Alpharetta in Summer 2023. There are multiple sites in discussion for expansion nationwide. To learn about investment opportunities with CSV, visit www.cosoventures.com .

About Pickle & Social

Pickle & Social will be a unique combination of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, table tennis, and an outdoor gathering space known as The ACL Yard, with a stage for live music. Pickle & Social is a full-service restaurant and bar, with a chef-inspired menu that offers fresh American classics made from high-quality ingredients with healthy, decadent, gluten-friendly, and allergen-conscious options. Pickle & Social will be the perfect place to gather before or after some friendly competition, league play, lessons & clinics, tournaments, private events, and parties will be some of the main highlights of Pickle & Social. To learn more about Pickle & Social, click here .

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021, and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021. Fairway Social Trilith is expected to open Fall 2022. There are also two inaugural Pickle & Social locations are currently being developed and expected to open in the Spring & Summer of 2023. CSV’s venues are unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. Learn more about CSV here .

