Over 50 Leading Brands to Share Proven Marketing Strategies at Virtual Social Media and Influencer Strategies Summit

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Social Media and Influencer Strategies Summit in an entirely digital format June 7-10, 2022. The 4-day Summit will bring together senior-level, cross-industry marketers to educate and help businesses maximize their social media and influencer marketing programs by cultivating their tools, resources and networks.



This year’s entirely virtual event will feature an Exhibit Hall where attendees can explore synergies with their businesses and learn about cutting-edge solutions; Session Rooms will enable attendees to chat live with other visitors, interact with businesses, ask questions directly from exhibitors and re-watch conference content after the event; and Networking Opportunities will include the ability to join a topic table, participate in real-time event feeds, and chat directly in a group setting or 1:1 meetings to foster career-long collaborative partnerships in a thriving ecosystem. The conference agenda also includes panel discussions, thought leader spotlights, focused talks, case studies and presentations by world-renowned industry leaders.

Thought Leader Spotlight topics will include “Talk the ‘Tok: Best Practices For Your Brand’s TikTok Strategy,” “Marketing the Way Consumers Consume - Creating a Seamless Omnichannel Experience,” “Reaching Your Audience With Engaging, On-Brand Videos,” “How to Define Brand Identities with Social Intelligence,” and many more.

Engaging conversations with dedicated panels will cater to themes such as “Learning to Take Creative Risks to Find Success on Social,” “The Role of Community & UGC in Authentic Brand Storytelling,” “Prioritizing Initiatives and Avoiding Burnout as a Solo Social Media Manager,” and “Integrating Influencer Marketing into a Larger Marketing Mix,” “Cause Marketing + Influencer Campaigns.” Eminent speakers will include Kristi Daraban, Associate Vice President of Social Media at Nationwide; Katie Boydston, Director of Brand Content and Social Marketing at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Caitlin Maddock-Bahr, Social Media Manager at Caterpillar; Chris Kelleher, Head of Organic Social Media at Wayfair; Marie Lewis, Digital Marketing Manager at Sony Pictures Entertainment; Shai Eisenman, Founder and CEO at Bubble Skincare; Nilu De Silva, Head of Digital at Calvin Klein Fragrances, COTY; Glenn Woods, Sr. Social Media Manager – Brand at Hulu; and many more.

Opening remarks on each day will be made by summit emcees Mary Olivieri, EVP, Executive Creative Director, CBD Marketing; and Joe Cox, Founder, The Pop-Marketer. The platform is designed to enable leading brands to share their proven social media and influencer strategies with attendees.

For additional information on the upcoming summit and to register for the conferences, please visit https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com

About Social Media Strategies Summit

Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network and learn, while advancing their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.

