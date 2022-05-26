CWCBExpo Re-engages CannabisNewsWire to Serve as the Official Newswire for June Event in New York City

DENVER, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating with the organizers of CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) in its capacity as the Official NewsWire. The conference will be held at New York City’s Javits Convention Center, Hall 3A, on June 2-4, 2022.



CWCBExpo has crafted a reputation for organizing the premier B2B cannabis, CBD and hemp expos and conferences. At the upcoming June conference, attendees will have access to educational sessions, innovative product displays and exclusive networking opportunities to explore the potential of the cannabis market. The upcoming three-day event will feature influential speakers and business professionals in a unique format, including interactive ‘talk show’ sessions, to engage with various industry opportunities and challenges.

The conference will host more than 50 thought leaders and panelists covering a wide range of pertinent topics within the cannabis industry. Keynote speakers include industry heavyweights such as Chris Beals, CEO of Weedmaps, and Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings. In addition, Tremaine Wright, the Chair of the NYS Cannabis Control Board, will be sharing her experience with attendees as part of the event’s main stage presentations.

The interactive talk show sessions will explore avenues such as Investing and Industry Progress, Policy and Legislation, and Cannabis and Lifestyle, hosted by seasoned media personalities and industry insiders, including Carl Cameron, Faye Coleman, Calvin Frye, and Gretchen Gailey. Specialist workshops and investor roundtables will focus on industry-specific issues such as dispensaries, eco-conscious cannabis, infused edibles, consumer packaged goods and cultivation.

IBN, the Official Media Sponsor of CWCBExpo, and CNW will collaborate and leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to drive recognition of conference participants among investors, journalists, savvy consumers and the broader public. CannabisNewsWire will amplify article syndication via its 5,000+ strategic downstream partners, in addition to prominently featuring the event’s proceedings on dedicated event pages. IBN, CBDWire, and HempWire will also feature conference details on their websites.

“It is a real pleasure to partner with CannabisNewsWire and IBN once again, and we look forward to collaborating in the future too,” said Christine Ianuzzi, Manging Partner & Show Director of CWCBExpo. “IBN has an extensive network of brands working within the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries. Their collective network will heighten visibility for our sponsors, speakers and conference participants.”

Complementing CannabisNewsWire’s widespread information dissemination will be IBN’s social media coverage of the event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network has garnered more than 2 million likes and followers across Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other platforms.

“We are excited to work with CWCBExpo once again as the event’s official newswire,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “This conference will showcase the latest innovations and market trends in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries, while providing attendees a fantastic opportunity to network with leaders and pioneers in the space.”

For additional information about the CWCBExpo, including event registration, visit https://cwcbexpo.com/

