The Global Power Tools Market is expected to reach a value of USD 44.18 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.30% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028) - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Tools advancements have revolutionised the way people work by providing convenience and saving time. As a result of their diverse functionality, these tools are suitable for use in a variety of applications, including professional, residential, and commercial establishments. Electric power tools come in corded and cordless models with varying power capacities. Initially, power tools were intended for small jobs, but improved mechanisms and batteries have increased the functionality and penetration of use for large-scale jobs. Electric power tools are also used for drilling, sawing, planning, cutting (metal, soft materials, wood, and other materials), grinding, compacting, hammering, and a variety of other tasks.

Power Tools market sales are being propelled by rising demand from the construction industry as a result of advanced infrastructure developments. The expansion of the construction industry increases the demand for power tools, resulting in advanced infrastructure developments. In the construction industry, power tools such as drills and hammers are commonly used. Because of strong government support and rising income levels, the construction industry is expected to grow significantly in emerging countries such as India and China, driving the growth of the power tools market. Raw materials for power tools are obtained globally and are generally available at competitive prices from multiple suppliers.

To manage their electric power tools during operations, the major electric power tools manufacturers have been using automation technologies. The spread of automation has enabled operators to track, connect, and customize their tools on multiple job sites, allowing them to achieve greater productivity with the same electric power tools. During the forecast period, such automation technologies are likely to assist in the creation of power tools market opportunities. With the introduction of IoT and the use of smart connected systems in assembly line operations, each piece of equipment in the plant has become connected. Technological advancements and the adoption of smart manufacturing practices result in the development of smart and connected tools. Leading power tools manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on the development of smart and connected power tools.

Another factor influencing power tools market demand is technological advancement. Companies are introducing technologically advanced products to increase the efficiency of their existing products. DeWalt’s Flexvolt battery introduces automatically switches battery voltage based on the tools attached to it. The automatic voltage switch aids in manually adjusting the power before using various corded power tools. Similarly, Bosch Power tools introduced the X-Lock angle grinder lock interface. The changing system for grinders ejects wheels with the simple pull of a lever, reducing the need for other tools. But apart from technological advances, the increased adoption of cordless tools that provide easy mobility and no external power source is boosting the power tools market growth.

The top players in the Power Tools market are Apex Tools Group, Robert Bosch, Atlas Copco AB, Koki Holdings Co., Emerson Electric, Co., Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries and Hilti Corporation etc. New players are also entering the segment thus increasing its market share and therefore demand growing exponentially.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Power Tools Market based on Product, Mode of Operation, Application and Region:

Global Power Tools Market by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Drills Saws Wrenches Grinders Sanders Others

Global Power Tools Market by Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Electric Pneumatic Others

Global Power Tools Market by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) Residential Industrial

Global Power Tools Market by Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players in the Global Power Tools Market

Apex Tools Group (US)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Emerson Electric, Co. (US)

Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)

Koki Holdings Co., Limited (Japan)

Makita Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Stanley Black & Decker (US)

Techtronic Industries (China)

