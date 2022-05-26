Time to Command Your Career With Career Acceleration Coach Andrea Martin

London, UK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to get paid top dollar? How about attracting promotions and optimal career opportunities to become the go-to leader? Maybe breaking the burnout cycle sounds more appealing. Thankfully, all three options are possible thanks to the transformational change working with Andrea Martin Consulting leads to.





Andrea Martin has become the go-to coach for high-performing professionals. After starting her first job, Andrea worked her way up to the top of the company in under 2 years by the time she was 24 years of age. The next 10 years of her career were spent navigating male-dominated fields, finding her boundaries, her voice, positioning herself as a confident and leader with a purpose and of course the constant question; “How did you do it?”

“As an immigrant, a mother of two, a wife, a people leader and a coach, I understand the dynamic of wearing multiple hats and it informs my ability to connect with my clients. I’ve learnt to combine my experience leading multi-billion-dollar projects, large organizations, and high performing teams to deliver a straightforward coaching perspective for my clients that cuts through the fluff and gives them what they need to be the best at what they want to do,” Andrea states.

A Certified Leadership Coach, DISC Behavioral Analysis Trainer, with extensive training from the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching, it's time to ditch the rule book, leverage your edge, capitalize on your strengths and COMMAND your career by working with Andrea.

Designed to position you as the go-to leader who can command top dollar and eliminate the competition, Andrea’s new program Command Your Career, delivers unique yet straightforward coaching. The program has helped professionals from every industry (such as finance, health, tech, etc.) break through plateaus, create long-lasting momentum, and become laser-focused in reaching new levels.

“It's critical to show up in alignment with where you see yourself going and what you want to be known for. If you want to command the spotlight, it starts with you,” says Andrea.