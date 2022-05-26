DIVA INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES THIRD-ANNUAL IMPACT REPORT AND REFLECTS ON $3M+ DONATION OVER THE LAST 20 YEARS

Toronto, ONT, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of World Menstrual Health Day on May 28, certified B Corp Diva International (Diva), makers of the DivaCup, today released their third annual Impact Report. Covering Diva’s various efforts as a company over the past year, including social, sustainable, financial, educational, and advocacy work, the much-anticipated report highlights Diva’s commitment to making menstrual health a priority across various communities. Following 20 years of impact and support for those who need it most across the globe - this year marks Diva’s 20th anniversary - Diva has donated over $3M in product and financial gifts to create a world where access to period care is a right, not a privilege.

“This year’s Impact Report means a lot to us as a company,” said Diva’s CEO and Founder, Carinne Chambers-Saini. “We’ve grown in many ways and given ourselves the opportunity to educate menstruators and our allies on a larger scale. This year, we instituted one of the first paid menstrual leave policies in Canada for our employees, calling for other brands and companies to join in recognizing the rights of people who menstruate to do so with dignity. As we look to celebrate 20 years of Diva in 2022, I’m extremely proud of what Diva has become and I look forward to the future for this incredibly inspiring company.”

Over the past year, our world has continued to see major environmental, political, and social shifts. Nonetheless, Diva is committed to solving the menstrual health care crisis. According to charitable organization Days for Girls, “nearly 25% of all menstruators experience period poverty…that’s over 500 million people.” Diva’s commitment to serving over 90 community organizations over the past year as well as its significant product and gifting donations are bridging the gap for those affected by these inequities.

Alongside Diva’s prominent role as a menstrual health advocate, the company also continues to prioritize education, hosting 58 screenings of its original documentary, “Pandora’s Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation,” before releasing the film as a free educational tool on YouTube in early 2022. This film has given Diva the opportunity to carry out its message of fighting for menstrual equality and normalizing period conversations globally, while also supporting its Impact Program Pillar in the fight for gender equity, empowerment and liberation. Beyond this, Diva created its first-ever BIPOC Creator Fund this year to support diverse visionaries who are breaking barriers and educating others in powerful ways, embodying everything Diva stands for.

Diva has remained true to its sustainability efforts over the past year, donating 15,000 DivaCups and diverting 3.6 million tampons from landfills. The company is not only continuing to leverage its DivaRecycles program with global recycling leader, TerraCycle, through recycling over 1,000 DivaCups, but is also honoring its commitment as a Certified B Corp with a recertification score of 106 (26 points higher than the average B Corp). Now more than ever, Diva is looking to continue its momentum as a leader in the menstrual care and wellness space, with several exciting initiatives and educational moments on the horizon for 2022 and beyond.

The full report can be found on Diva’s website in both desktop and mobile versions. To join the period conversation and learn more about Diva’s efforts, please follow on socials @TheDivaCup.

ABOUT DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their hero product, DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, Diva’s Impact program has donated over $700,000 in product and financial support worldwide. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacup.com.

CEO and co-founder of Diva, maker of the DivaCup, Carinne Chambers-Saini is available for interview upon request.

