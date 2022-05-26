TERESINA’S FINAL PLAN 2X MODEL HOME DELIVERS CITY LIGHT VIEWS IN ORANGE COUNTY

Lake Forest, CA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shea Homes is shining a spotlight on the beautifully-appointed Plan 2X model home currently available for sale at Teresina, offering spectacular city light views of beautiful Lake Forest, California. This three-story model home is filled with designer-inspired finishes and embraces open concept living featuring indoor/outdoor spaces that include entertaining areas, along with designer-selected upgrades in every room. Of special financial benefit, there are no Mello-Roos tax assessments at Teresina.

The Plan 2X model home offers three-story living and spacious interiors that span approximately 3,559 interior square feet and include 3 bedrooms, a downstairs office, 4.5 baths, an upstairs loft, a primary suite covered terrace, third floor primary retreat, bonus room, and a 2-car garage. The Plan 2X also enjoys large windows that welcome sunshine and cool breezes, a spacious kitchen island that invites cooks and conversationalists alike, indoor & outdoor fireplaces, a free-standing soaking tub in the primary bath that promises a quiet and relaxing retreat, a sparkling pool/spa as well as the professionally-designed front and rear yard landscaping. The model home priced is at $3.1 Million.

“One of the many things I enjoy about the Plan 2X model is just how grand it is. Every room is open, spacious and filled with light,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “The floorplan moves beautifully from space to space and has everything you need to fit your lifestyle. The Plan 2X offers such a magical vibe."

The list of exceptional features throughout are impressive and invite the full extent of well-appointed indoor/outdoor living with advanced technology and designer finishes. Homes at Teresina include SheaConnect™ Smart Home features such as Ring video doorbell, Kwikset® Smartcode entry door lock, iDevice light switches, Liftmaster smart garage door opener, advanced Cat 6 wiring, Eero wireless access points, and Amazon Echo Show. Whole house energy-savings promise year-round comfort, including Honeywell smart thermostats, WiFi-controlled tankless water heaters, state of the art insulation and dual-paned windows.

Lake Forest’s convenient location places residents within easy reach of all Orange County’s charm and sophistication. Right at home, experience the relationship between nature and living well amid the peaceful rolling hills that are perfect for hiking and biking over miles of open space. Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park and O’Neill Regional Park are nearby, offering abundant outdoor trails for your adventures.

Shop and dine at Irvine Spectrum, Foothill Ranch Town Centre, The Shops at Mission Viejo and world class centers of Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza. The beaches of Orange County are only a short drive away for a day of fun, or simply viewing the serenity of the vast Pacific Ocean. There is so much to discover your only option will be to enjoy life to its fullest.

The city of Lake Forest has also experienced tremendous growth and development in recent years. Among the many accomplishments are a brand-new Community Center, Senior Center, Performing Arts Center, new City Hall, and several other prominent housing development projects.

Call 949.526.8828 to schedule your private Plan 2X model home tour or visit www.sheahomes.com.The Teresina Information Center is open daily by appointment from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For driving directions and additional information, please go to SheaHomes.com.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation and has built more than 100,000 homes since its founding in 1968. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service, now building new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit www.SheaHomes.com.

