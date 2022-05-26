Global Prebiotics Market is Anticipate to Reach 9.3% CAGR and Exhibit USD 8.90 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global prebiotics market is expected to grow from USD 4.37 billion in 2019 to USD 8.90 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Europe holds the largest market share. The growing health awareness has led to the increased use of prebiotics in the food and beverages sector. Also, the ever-growing product modifications are responsible for the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate. The rising chronic diseases have influenced consumers to opt for nutrition-rich dishes. The countries like Japan, India and China are the major market shareholders owing to the vast population and increasing use of prebiotics rich food.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418303/request-sample

Key players in the prebiotics market are GTC Nutrition, Weetabix, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Beneo-Orafti SA, Cargill Inc., Kraft Foods Inc., Clasado Ltd., Sensus, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Jarrow, Royal Cosun, Parmalat S.p.A, Stonyfield Farm, Roquette America Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA, Beghin Meiji, FrieslandCampina Domo and others. The companies are focusing on the development of new innovative prebiotics based products which will assist in weight reduction, fat control and reduction of calories to expand their capacity.



The ingredient segment includes galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), insulin, mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) and others. Insulin is the major sub-segment. Insulin helps to stimulate the growth of intestinal bacteria and offers benefits for digestive problems and diabetes. It is highly adaptable in the functional foods. It is majorly used in drinks and baked products so as to make them healthy for consumption. Apart from this, it has extensive usage in many functional foods. The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. Offline segment currently holds a considerable market share. The retail shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc. offers a wide variety of options to choose from and also provides customer satisfaction. Apart from this, they also maintain customer values which is why majority consumers prefer to shop from nearby stores. However, the online segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecasted years due to the growing e-commerce industry. The application segment includes food and beverages, animal feed, and dietary supplements. The food and beverages further includes cereals, dairy, baked goods, fermented meat and dry foods. The dietary supplements include nutritional supplements, food supplements and infant formulations. Among these, food and beverage is the dominant segment. Prebiotics enhances the texture, taste and the nutritive value of the food products. The presence of healthy bacteria and fungi in the food and beverages is appreciated by health-conscious consumers. Further, the increasing preference for energy drinks and dietary supplements are fueling the market demand for prebiotics based products in the food and beverages segment.

Prebiotics helps to reduce the digestive problems and strengthens the immunity system. The growing health consciousness and increasing demand for nutrition-rich food among the youth population is expected to accelerate the market growth. Further, the rising problem of obesity has increased the market demand for probiotic-rich food in the recent years. Prebiotics have been increasingly used in fruits, vegetables, baked products, cereals, etc. for ensuring better gut health.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/prebiotics-market-by-ingredients-galacto-oligosaccharides-gos-fructo-oligosaccharides-fos-418303.html

About the report:

The global prebiotics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418303&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Inactive Dry Yeast Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/inactive-dry-yeast-market-by-product-food-grade-419713.html

Private Label Food and Beverage Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/private-label-food-and-beverage-market-by-product-419726.html

Black Pepper Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/black-pepper-market-by-type-inorganic-organic-application-419728.html

Dairy Alternatives Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419730.html