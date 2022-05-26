Hill International Continues Implementing Vital Infrastructure Projects in Southeastern Europe with Award to Provide Project Management Services for the Llogara Tunnel in Albania

PHILADELPHIA and TIRANA, Albania, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded, as leader of an international consortium, a contract from the Albanian Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy to provide Project Management services for the construction of the Llogara Tunnel.



Located in the southwestern part of the Albanian coast in the Vlora region, the 155-million-euro project will provide a roadway under the Llogara pass, reducing the driving time from Vlora to Saranda by approximately 40 minutes as well as improving driver safety. Scheduled for completion in early 2025, the project will also support increased tourism in the region.

The tunnel and adjacent route total 7,42 km. The tunnel length is 6 km, and the roadway includes two bridges with a 110-meter-long main bridge. The tunnel will be composed of the main tube, which will support bi-directional traffic (one lane per direction) and a parallel emergency escape tunnel (also approximately 6 km long). In the main traffic tube, there will be lay-by niches every 500 meters with cross passages. The tunnel will have a maximum overburden of approximately 900 meters. The main tube, niches, laybys, connecting facilities, and the parallel emergency escape tunnel will be constructed by the conventional New Austrian Tunneling Method.

Hill Country Manager Yannis Kirkinezis, who will oversee the Hill team’s efforts for the tunnel, explained, “This is a transformative, long anticipated project in Albania, and we’re eager to help realize the Ministry’s vision for the region.”

Manolis Sigalas, Hill First Vice President & Managing Director Southern Europe, stated on the award: “We are delighted to be selected for this significant project that will improve connectivity and road safety, and that will also support the country’s efforts to grow its tourism sector”.

Hill International CEO Raouf Ghali added, “Our teams in Eastern Europe excel at delivering transformative infrastructure projects like the Llogara Tunnel, and I know Manolis, Yannis, and their PM experts will make certain this project enjoys the success our clients expect.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, claims and dispute resolution, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com