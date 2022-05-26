INTEGRIS Health & Tula Health Partner to Provide Diabetes Wellness Support

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tula Health, Inc., a leader in diabetes management products and services, today announced a partnership with INTEGRIS Health. INTEGRIS Health is the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state, known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region.

“Diabetes continues to be a growing epidemic both across the country and in our communities,” said Timothy Pehrson, President and CEO, INTEGRIS Health. “Partnering with Tula brings a personalized approach directly to our patients in their homes, extending the exceptional care we provide in our hospitals and clinics.”

Tula’s diabetes solution and technology allow real-time coaching and support to those who need help in managing their health. The INTEGRIS Health and Tula partnership allows for an integrated service platform with INTEGRIS Health’s clinicians combined with Tula’s technology and service platform to optimize the health of those in the program. Tula’s commitment to innovation is core to how it approaches both individuals and their employers. This includes proprietary cellular connected glucometers, blood pressure monitors, CGMs, and developing next generation of noninvasive technologies, all designed to increase engagement, adoption and lasting change.

“We are excited to partner and customize our solution for INTEGRIS Health,” said David Derrick, Chief Executive Officer of Tula Health. “This partnership allows us to make an impact on thousands and will have long lasting effects for the community INTEGRIS Health serves.”

About INTEGRIS: INTEGRIS Health is the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state with hospitals, rehabilitation centers, physician clinics, mental health facilities, home health and hospice services, as well as eHealth capabilities. The organization is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region. For more information, visit integrisok.com.

About Tula Health: With over 80 patents, Tula is the leader in bringing new innovative healthcare solutions into the home. With personalized coaching, artificial intelligence and medical grade, wearable technology, Tula Health is reducing the cost of care and empowering members to live active, healthy lives. Tula Health offers solutions for at risk healthcare systems, self-insured companies, health plan administrators and members. For more information, please visit www.tula-health.com.

