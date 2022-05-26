Sales Acceleration Platforms Market amassing a revenue of US$ 351 Million by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sales acceleration platforms market is estimated at US$ 91.7 Million by 2022. The market is predicted to garner US$ 351 Million in 2032 while recording a CAGR of 14.4% in the assessment period. Growth of the market can be attributed to the growing adoption of technologically adept solutions to increase customer engagement. Besides, increasing demand for data enrichment tools along with content optimization are other factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for sales intelligence tools due to various benefits has spurred market growth. It empowers the enterprises to identify opportunities that grow sales and provide offers with the best sales pitch. Expertia AI, an India-based startup, is assisting SMEs in automatically identifying top candidates from a pool of applicants. It is a SaaS startup. Moreover, it restricts the population funnels research and budgets to consumers with maximum profile potential and is helping organizations to increase their RoI, which is expected to support the industry growth in the assessment period.

Integration of AI in sales and marketing operations is anticipated to give several opportunities for expansion to the market in the forthcoming time. Modern techniques such as; Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning are adopted by several players to augment their sales. Players in the market are taking various initiatives to integrate AI into their platforms. For instance, In May 2022, CompleteCSM, Inc., a software company that democratizes Customer Success Intelligence, launched the Customer Intelligence Cloud.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By end use, the BFSI sector to experience major uptake of sales acceleration platforms, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% by 2032

Sales acceleration software for configuring price quotes to be most preferred type, flourishing at over 14% CAGR

Sales acceleration platforms sales in the U.S to value US$ 124.7 Million by 2032

China to register noteworthy expansion of the market, at a CAGR of 13.8% until 2032

Japan to hold a market value of US$ 21.3 Million during the forecast period

Market in the U.K to record a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global sales acceleration platforms focus to expand their reach and strengthen their position across the globe. Strategies such as; mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and others are adopted to enhance their sales. Recent key development include:

In May 2022, NielsenIQ, an information service organization, announced the launch of NielsenIQ Activate, a SaaS solution that enables retailers to boost revenue opportunities through retail media and integrate customer insights with customized promotional offers.

In May 2022, Bold Group, part of EverCommerce’s Security & Alarm solutions, disclose the launch of Managely, a business management solution designed for the unique needs of the security industry. It assists security organizations to augment their outlook on business opportunities and drive growth and profitability.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) published a detailed study on the Sales Acceleration Platforms Market, which includes global industry analysis for 2015-2021 and forecasts for 2022-2032.

The report provides an insightful analysis of the market concentration across five different regions, through two different segments-type and end use.

The report titled - 'Sales Acceleration Platforms’ deliberates current installed base, product usage in various applications from domestic to industrial, as well as prevailing trends and technologies. Along with this, detailed value chain analysis pertaining procurement and aftermarket services has been presented in the report.

