Konica Minolta’s Steve Herbes Honored by NJBIZ

Ramsey, NJ, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce Steve Herbes has been named to this year’s NJBIZ Leaders in Law list. Herbes joined Konica Minolta in 2014 and has held the positions of Corporate Counsel and Compliance Manager and Assistant General Counsel and Director of Compliance. He was recently promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

Herbes leads a team of dedicated legal professionals who serve as trusted advisors on acquisitions and divestitures, litigate and oversee complex litigation by outside counsel, engage in commercial transaction negotiations, partner with Human Resources on legal matters, and ensure legal and regulatory compliance. He was part of an international team of Konica Minolta attorneys and professionals who developed and implemented the company’s Code of Conduct and compliance program. Herbes also led a team of M&A attorneys in the successful restructuring of Konica Minolta’s print management business.

“Steve’s legal expertise, dedication and sound judgement make him an invaluable member of Konica Minolta’s executive leadership team,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “His work has made an incredible impact, enhancing our corporate governance, business partnerships and identifying risks to keep our company protected. Congratulations to Steve and all the well-deserving law leaders recognized this year by NJBIZ.”

Herbes has served as Chair of the Mendham Township Board of Adjustment and is the former President of the Morris-Sussex Chapter of the New Jersey Society of CPAs and the Association for Corporate Counsel of New Jersey, where he partnered with minority bar associations to create programs that provided people of color and women greater exposure in the legal community. In his free time, he volunteers with Scouts, where he serves as Treasurer of BSA Troop 1936, and is also a cantor at his church.

“In this line of work we are continually presented with new and unique circumstances and challenges to solve. The ability to apply my knowledge and experience at Konica Minolta to develop legal strategies that drive growth and attain company objectives is extremely rewarding,” said Herbes. “I am incredibly honored to receive this award from NJBIZ and be part of this distinguished group of New Jersey leaders in law.”

The Leaders in Law awards program honors legal professionals – lawyers and general counsels – whose dedication to their occupation and to their communities is outstanding. Following an open nomination period, honorees were chosen by a panel of independent judges with experience in the justice system. Read more about NJBIZ’s 2022 Leaders in Law online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

