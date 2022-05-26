Inaugural Class Selected for Apple Engineering & Innovation Program

Washington, DC, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community announced the 43 scholars who were selected for the inaugural class of Apple’s Engineering & Innovation (E&I) Program. The Apple Engineering & Innovation Scholars were selected from applicants from engineering programs at America’s publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

Apple’s Engineering & Innovation Program — part of the broader Apple Scholars program — is intended to help develop the next generation of electrical, computer, and mechanical engineers. Scholars will receive a merit-based scholarship and professional development. The program also includes an immersive experience at Apple this spring, where students will engage in technical learning opportunities and participate in sessions led by Apple executives and industry leaders. Apple Engineering & Innovation Scholars will also have opportunities to secure internships and full-time employment after graduation.

Made possible by a multi-year commitment from Apple to TMCF, the Apple Engineering & Innovation Program is a groundbreaking initiative designed to equip the next generation of Black tech leaders through financial assistance, access to training and professional development experiences, and real-world skill application.

“Our commitment to making the workforce truly reflective of the world around is grounded in diverse representation and inclusive access to opportunity for our next generation of leaders,” said Barbara Whye, Apple’s vice president of Inclusion & Diversity. “We’re excited to welcome this first group of extraordinary Engineering & Innovation scholars through our collaboration with TMCF and build on our work to empower HBCU students and their communities.”

"TMCF is proud to welcome the first class of the Apple Engineering and Innovation Program," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “The E&I Scholars are recognized as among the best in the country. With the support of Apple, we look forward to advancing and elevating the critical importance of science and automation in preparing tomorrow's tech leaders.”

Scholars were nominated directly by their institutions. The program was made available to each of the ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) accredited and AMIE (Advancing Minorities in Engineering) affiliated engineering schools.

The Apple Engineering & Innovation Scholars are:

Alabama A&M University

• Kamsiyochukwu Arinze

• Mackenzie Calhoun

• Howard Harris

Florida A&M University

• Alleana Jacobs

• Aaron Smith

• Sierra Smith

Hampton University

• Garrett Horton

• Mboutidem Mkpong

• Joy Spears

Howard University

• Andrew Awoniyi

• Ololade Ololade

• Justin Walkup

Jackson State University

• Emmanuel Edorodion

• Jason Johnson

• Myaya Morton

Morgan State University

• Dominik Allison

• Myles Sanders

• Shinaya Todd

Norfolk State University

• Oluwatobi Olagoke-Bello

North Carolina A&T State University

• Kyle Carter

• Nia Drayton

• Aniya Norvell

Prairie View A&M University

• Dylan Freeman

• Kole Long

• M Donovan Stiles

Southern University and A&M College

• Victoria Rencher

• Alex Spencer

• Sasha Taruberekera

Tennessee State University

• Derrion Boyce

• Tenille Cochran

• Ashleigh Thomas

Tuskegee University

• Josiah Blocus

• Justin Staples

• Tyriq Turner



University of Maryland Eastern Shore

• Jevon Brooks

• Niderah Goldsborough

• Ciairra Jenkins

University of the District of Columbia

• Jamelia Ancel

• Matthew Brown

• Jermel Watson

Virginia State University

• Antonio Carrington Jr.

• Michael Lee

• Az-Zaahir Muhammad

Click here to learn more about the program.



