AB INTL GROUP Updates Movie Sci-Fi ‘Amazing Data’ on Movie NFT Drop Launch on Its NFT MMM

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, its NFT MMM one of the world's fastest and leading movie NFT marketplace, today announced, the Movie Sci-fi 'Amazing Data' prelaunch the Amazing Data Movie NFT's drop has been available to NFT MMM's users on the platform starting May 25, 2022.



More than 100 NFT MMM-based buyers had been contacts NFT MMM would be interested to own IP rights and revenues of the Sci-fi movie 'Amazing Data' by owning its NFT drops. Some of them are interested to purchase around 100,000 to 200,000 STARs (it’s Movie NFT unit @$1 each) of the Movie Sci-Fi ‘Amazing Data’ on Movie NFT which total release 1 million NFT for limited the 50% copyright of Movie Sci-Fi ‘Amazing Data’.

Chiyuan Deng, AB’s Chief Executive Officer stated, "AB’s NFT MMM will immediately generate revenue 100,000 STARs (able exchange to $100,000) as the platform service fee once completely sold 1 million STARs in the deal of 'Amazing Data' movie NFT's drop.”

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company is investing in NFT movie and music marketplace as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token. www.stareastnet.io

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com and www.ABQQ.tv and NFT MMM www.stareastnet.io



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.



Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Deng

(212) 918-4519

corp@abqqs.com