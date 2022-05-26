Verizon customers get home security with home internet

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The networks more people rely on and the blazing fast home internet solutions they power now come bundled with peace of mind for customers. Just in time for this year’s summer travel season, new Verizon 5G Home Internet and Fios customers can get a SimpliSafe home security system and one month of their most comprehensive professional monitoring - to help safeguard their homes against burglary and theft.



New customers that sign up for Fios Gigabit will be eligible to receive a five-piece SimpliSafe security system that includes an HD indoor security cameras, two entry sensors, a keypad and a base station, which functions as the brains of the system, plus one month of free professional monitoring — a $400+ value, on us. Customers who sign up for 400/400 Mbps or 500/500 Mbps will be eligible to receive a four-piece bundle security system valued at $300; and customers who sign up for a 200/200 or 300/300 Mbps plan will be eligible to receive an HD indoor security camera — a $99 value.



Verizon 5G Home Internet starts at only $25 a month with most 5G Unlimited mobile plans on autopay – making it one of the most affordable options in today’s marketplace. And with 5G Ultra Wideband rapidly expanding across the country, it is now available to 30+ million people. Customers without a Verizon mobile plan pay just $50 a month.



Our award-winning Fios is currently available in several key metro areas in the northeast, providing ultra-low lag home internet on the 100% fiber-optic network, with upload speeds that are up to 25 times faster than cable. Fios recently launched a new 2 Gigabit Connection plan with cutting-edge internet speeds averaging between 1.5 and 2.3 Gbps for both upload and download – the fastest speeds ever for Fios customers and the fastest speeds offered to NYC consumers for home internet. The service will expand to additional markets later this year.



SimpliSafe has been recognized for “Best Home Security Systems” by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. When coupled with a secure, fast and reliable connection like Verizon 5G Home Internet, customers have a winning combination of protection and reliability – without compromising on affordability. Verizon 5G Home Internet not only boasts of speeds of up to 300 Mbps, but also its worry-free commitment policies – there are no contracts, data caps, extra fees or termination clauses. And the $25 a month price is locked in for two years. Also, both 5G Home Internet and SimpliSafe are easy to self-setup.



The SimpliSafe bundle is perfect for summer travelers. Whether they’re away for a long weekend or a full month, travelers can rest easy knowing that their home is protected by award-winning technology and professionals, and that they can check on the status of their homes from anywhere by visiting the SimpliSafe app on their phone or tablet.



This offer builds on Verizon’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its core areas of growth and innovation across mobility, nationwide broadband, the value market and network monetization.



You can learn more about this and more at verizon.com/deals.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded “ Best Overall Home Security System of 2022 ” by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media contact:

Steve Van Dinter

steven.vandinter@verizon.com

(224) 374-3864