MissionGO Partners with UVT to Offer Advanced UAS Services Nationwide

BALTIMORE, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionGO Unmanned Systems, a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) production and operations, is partnering with Unmanned Vehicle Technologies, LLC (UVT) to offer advanced UAS services across the United States. UVT offers the most trusted source of drone and robotics dealers in North America and helps organizations find the right drone solution for their UAV operation.



“MissionGO has recommended UVT to our training clients looking to purchase drone products for years,” says Rodney Manuel, MissionGO’s UAS Training Lead. “We are excited for the opportunity to work alongside the best in the business and bring MissionGO’s turnkey UAS startup program to UVT’s program offerings.”

“Drones are rapidly becoming the most useful tool in a broad variety of industries. Finding the right drone and the right provider to fit your program will maximize your return – and UVT offers the no-nonsense team you need to find all the right pieces,” says Joe Piazza, MissionGO’s Utilities & Infrastructure Lead.

2,400+ agencies have trusted UVT with their public safety drone fleets and 160,000+ miles of utility lines have been inspected by UVT’s drone solutions. “MissionGO is excited to pair our expert team and services to continue ensuring mission success across the United States. Our organizational values align too perfectly for this partnership not to be a success,” says Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO. “Safety, sustainability, and scalability are core components of both MissionGO and UVT.”

"MissionGO provides a full suite of products and services that complement UVT's current catalog well. Including detailed, comprehensive, and professional resources like their Field Operations Manuals and customized training packages, this partnership benefits both new and current customers," says Chris Fink, Founder & CEO of Unmanned Vehicle Technologies.

Starting in Summer 2022, MissionGO’s UAS Training for public safety will be offered through UVT as a white glove, full-service training startup for First Responders looking to build a UAS program. MissionGO will also offer flight contracting services to utilities and infrastructure companies looking to start their drone program off with immediate results from qualified crew. Keep an eye out for MissionGO’s US-manufactured Video Command Center (VCC) available now in UVT’s online store and the soon-to-be Type Certified MGV100 in the coming year!

About MissionGO

MissionGO is setting a new standard for next-generation transportation logistics. By leveraging unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), MissionGO delivers improved reliability, reduced costs, and increased transparency to benefit multiple sectors, including healthcare and critical infrastructure. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

About Unmanned Vehicle Technologies, LLC (UVT)

Serving as one of the largest drone and robotics dealers in North America UVT equips organizations with the most advanced drone and robotic technology, supported by industry-leading mission-critical technical and operational fleet support services. Learn more at www.UVT.us.

