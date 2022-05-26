RealOpen Lights Up Miami

MIAMI, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pordes Residential today announces that The Penthouse at Regalia is now featured on RealOpen , the platform founded by ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn and her tech entrepreneur husband, Christian Dumontet. Following multi-million-dollar listings in New York City and Los Angeles, this $33.9 million ultra-luxury penthouse is the first South Florida property to be featured on the platform and offered directly to the crypto community.



RealOpen offers a real estate express lane for crypto asset holders, merging the traditional real estate process with the digital future of global finance. Using secure, proprietary software, it allows anyone, anywhere to purchase or sell any home via crypto—with the seller receiving cash at closing. RealOpen’s concierge service enables buyers to retain crypto holdings up until the day of closing. For home sellers and listing agents RealOpen expands the potential buyer pool through exposure to the crypto community.

“We knew immediately,” said Christine Quinn, CMO and Founder of RealOpen. “Our platform bridges the gap between luxury real estate and Miami’s deep crypto community. The Penthouse at Regalia is the perfect introduction of RealOpen to Miami.”

Listed by Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman of Pordes Residential, the 43rd-floor penthouse is three levels including a private rooftop pool deck. It’s the largest condo on the Miami market, boasting 10,755 square feet of indoor living plus 6,050 square feet of 360-degree, wraparound terrace. In addition to six bedrooms and six bathrooms, the layout includes a glass wine cellar, lounge theater, bar and billiards room, and a $1M master bathroom with private spa, steam room, sauna, and massage area. Located on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach and with no hi-rise neighbors, the residence offers 360-degrees of truly uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean, Golden Beach, Intracoastal Waterway and the skylines of Miami and Miami Beach.

“Bringing the Penthouse at Regalia to RealOpen and joining the cryptocurrency movement further solidifies that this residence is a unique and high-caliber offering,” said Adam Kaufman, Principal of Pordes Residential. “We are thrilled to be pioneers in this space and look forward to a lasting relationship with this innovative platform and team.”

“We act as active real estate investors in the properties we represent and have earned a reputation as specialists in brokering and acquiring bulk luxury condominium assets,” said Mark Pordes, CEO of Pordes Residential. “We know the penthouse at Regalia is in a league of its own and that is why we led the investment team that purchased it at auction in 2021.”

The collaboration between RealOpen and Pordes was orchestrated by the RealOpen Miami Team: crypto-specialist Realtors Karley Chynces, Bozana Cavar, and Kiki Rutten of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

About RealOpen

RealOpen bridges digital and physical assets. The service allows crypto asset holders to offer, negotiate, and complete a cash purchase of any property—without cashing out their crypto assets prior to closing. RealOpen’s patent-pending technology is a concierge service translating crypto-to-cash at closing, while handling legal & compliance, volatility, and favorable trade execution via an institutional OTC desk.

About Pordes Residential

Founded in 2010, Pordes Residential is a hands-on boutique project sales firm with expertise across a full range of disciplines including preconstruction luxury condominiums, repositioning standing inventory and sourcing financing for developers. The firm has successfully worked on and completed the sellout of Canyon Ranch Miami Beach, Schooner Bay Abaco Bahamas and The Reef Residences at Atlantis Nassau Bahamas. It has also acquired unsold inventory in branded signature projects in global markets like The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Veer Towers City Center Las Vegas, Peninsula On The Intracoastal Palm Beach along with a large package of units in the Sorrento Tower located in the Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach. Pordes Residential has also brokered large condominium bulk transactions such as Trump Hollywood Residences, The W Hotel & Residences in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Echo Aventura and The Ritz-Carlton Singer Island Palm Beach.

Pordes Residential has worked with several institutional hedge funds since its founding and continues to be a leader in delivering off market bulk sales in prime condominium and hospitality assets with over $1 billion in acquisitions. In recent years, the firm has sold out four new development projects in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. Known for creating profitable outcomes for its investors and clients, the firm has established its stellar reputation by striking when the opportunity arises due to harsh changing market conditions or uncovering off market inventory.

About Regalia

Designed by architect Bernado Fort-Brescia, the Regalia is comprised of 39 single floor residences with 360-degree wrap-around terraces and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, Golden Beach, Intracoastal Waterway and the dramatic skylines of Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Designed by Charles Allem of CAD International, the building interiors feature custom furnishing and finishes with the finest stone, wood, glass and wall coverings imported exclusively for Regalia. Residents enjoy the highest level of care and exclusive perks with an international concierge service, 24-hour valet, private beach and attentive poolside service and exclusive resident spa with vast array of spa services. Outdoor common areas offer a pool deck with heated pool, cold plunge pool and private poolside cabanas. Additional amenities include a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, yoga/meditation room, oceanfront entertainment room, children’s playroom, business center, and a club room with humidor and private terrace.

