Voyage in Paradise Announces Groove Cruise Cabo Giveaway and Blindbox Animation

Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyage in Paradise (“ViP/ the project”), the world’s first “listen-to-earn” project, reveals details about its Groove Cruise Cabo giveaway and a sneak peek into its long-anticipated Blindbox animation, offering its followers the opportunity to go on a cruise trip to watch their favorite artists’ live performances. The global top DJ and artist-enhanced project aims to build a bridge between musicians and listeners by integrating real-world entertainment into Web3.







Groove Cruise Cabo Giveaway

Voyage in Paradise works with partners to bring music-related perks to the community. The project is working with Groove Cruise to giveaway a cabin package to the lucky eligible campaign participant. Organized by Whet Travel, Groove Cruise has onboarded some of the world’s most famous headliner DJs, such as Kaskade, Above & Beyond, Dash Berlin, Benny Benassi, Deadmau5, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and many more before. The cruise is described as the “Number One Place in the World to Get Your Groove On” by the Travel Channel.







Caption: Balcony Cabin for 2 passengers on Groove Cruise Cabo

Community members can participate in the giveaway via the competition page and complete the tasks to stand a chance at winning the prizes. By completing more tasks from the campaign, users can have a higher chance to win a trip of a lifetime. Participants of the giveaway can put in a maximum of seven entries by completing the social media tasks indicated in the campaign. The winner shall be drawn from the entries pool by June 9th and ViP representatives will reach out to the winner individually on the rewards claiming process. One lucky winner will get a Balcony Cabin for 2 passengers to board on the Norwegian Jewel from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas with Groove Cruise Cabo this October (worth up to US$4,500).

The giveaway allows the community to experience the benefits of being a ViP NFT holder. All NFT holders will be able to access exclusive rights to related tracks, albums and music-related perks such as free tickets and giveaways. They can also trade their NFTs in dedicated marketplaces and get full value for their digital assets. While long-term holders will receive additional rewards by listening to music from the artist NFTs they have staked on the platform.

Blindbox animation reveal

The ViP team has also provided a sneak peek into its highly anticipated Blindbox animation reveal. The blindbox animation offers NFT holders a glimpse into what to expect before the final unveiling of their NFTs.

The blindbox animation illustrates a unique metaverse where three energy cubes that provide massive musical power can be unlocked. Voyagers begin their journey to find the energy cubes and open them to unlock new powers in an exciting journey.

Each cube is unique and represents different musical elements. The Electro-optical cube represents Tone, Percussion represents Rhythm and the Ethereal represents Melody. Voyagers should gather the music power from all three ‘’Dynamic Cube’’ to obtain the best experience to explore their Voyage in Paradise.

Catheon Gaming is one of the leading developers of the project and by joining forces with the music industry leader and festival IP owner, King Pillar Limited, they have strategically created a new way to enjoy music and entertainment.



About Voyage in Paradise



Co-developed by Catheon Gaming and King Pillar Limited, Voyage in Paradise is the most utility-driven entertainment NFT project ever created. Featuring top 100 DJs worldwide, rhythm-based GameFi, and a listen-to-earn platform coupled with a metaverse for all the music lovers out there. The project’s official partners include DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs - Deniz Koyu and Rave Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://voyageip.io/

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming is the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company globally. The company's flagship franchise, SolChicks, entered the market following successful fundraising from various venture capital investors, institutions, and launchpad partners.

The company brings technical, gaming, and marketing expertise with deep roots in the blockchain industry. The company’s strategy is to partner with leading game developers and IP-holders to incubate and launch “best-in-class” blockchain games and bring them to the broadest possible audience.

For more information, please visit: https://catheongaming.com/



For media inquiries, please contact: media (at) catheongaming.com

About King Pillar Limited

King Pilliar Limited (KPL) is a leading pioneer multi-entertainment group with an undying love for music, spot-on execution with trustworthy localisation and global networks to create unique entertainment experiences that fuse western and eastern culture to its fans in the greater region of China.

KPL offers full-service event solutions, including world-class festival event production, cultural and tourism planning, creative event promotion, localised ticketing channels, event operation, and international IP collaborations; and also holds the exclusive Asia licenses for Groove Cruise Asia and We Are Electric China.

For more information, please visit: www.kingpillarlimited.com

