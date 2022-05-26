Author and Coach Wendy Jones Launches Wellness Platform "Be Better with Wendy Jones"

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendy Jones, author and daughter of former California Secretary of State Bill Jones, today launched "Be Better with Wendy Jones,” an online wellness and social media platform designed to foster community and mental and physical health for athletes, parents, and coaches.



Jones has over two decades of experience in the coaching, health, and wellness spaces. In addition to being an active volleyball coach and mother of four, including two NCAA Division 1 athletes, she is an avid blogger who has built an extensive following for her long-running blog The Optimists Journal. Jones has also recently launched a podcast titled What I Meant to Say, on which she interviews a wide range of people, including professional athletes, celebrities, coaches, and players, who share their stories of overcoming adversity.

On her “Be Better” initiative, Jones says, “I wanted to create a place for athletes struggling to juggle academics, competitive travel sports programs, high-level high school sports programs and quality time with friends and family. The platform is designed to be a safe and nurturing location that provides tools to facilitate greater calm, connection, and flow on the court and in life.” She adds, “I know what it’s like to be an athlete (and to parent one), and I have experienced firsthand the burnout, stress, and anxiety that seem to go hand-in-hand with a high-performance lifestyle.”

The “Be Better” platform features an online course on how to tap into high-performance and wellness strategies, as well as a membership opportunity that includes access to a library of videos featuring professional and Olympic athletes, wellness practitioners, and healers who provide advice and participate in Q&A sessions in a private community group.

“With the alarming rise in addiction deaths, suicide rates, and self-reported loneliness over the last several years, it is clear there is a critical need for platforms like ‘Be Better,’” Jones concluded.

Learn more about "Be Better with Wendy Jones" on bebetterwithwendyjones.com .

About Be Better With Wendy Jones

A community designed for athletes, parents, coaches, and humans, who want to consistently challenge their potential, BE BETTER, and find meaning in what they do. See more at: bebetterwithwendyjones.com .

For more information contact Wendy Jones, theoptimistsjournal@gmail.com | bebetterwithwendyjones.com

