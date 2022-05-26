Plant Based Protein Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR by 2022-2030 | Increasing Awareness of Personal Health & Demand Vegan Food to Augment Market Growth

Brooklyn, New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled “ Plant Based Protein Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” in its database of market research reports which offers its readers a detailed and profound analysis on the fresh growth opportunities, trends and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the plant based protein market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030. The report also comprises assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts: https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/5891

Plant Based Protein Market Introduction

Protein, as we all know it, is an extremely critical nutrient accountable for the growth, upkeep, maintenance and repair of our bodies. In addition to that, what makes protein all the more crucial is the certainty that the body does not store proteins in a manner it stores fats and carbohydrates – which means that one needs a sustained intake to meet the needs of the body.

Moreover, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, there should be a regular intake of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight – that transforms to roughly around 0.35 grams per pound. If an individual lacks proteins or fiber, he can easily fulfill it by incorporating certain plant proteins into her diets, such as pulses, peas, and nuts. It is important to note that plant-based proteins tend to be lesser in fats and calories in comparison to animal proteins but greater in fiber and essential nutrients. By switching plant proteins for animal proteins, one can mitigate the caloric intake and boost their regular nutrient profile.

The increasing demand for protein-rich diets following the increased awareness among consumers with regard to their personal health and well-being is majorly driving the growth of the global plant based protein market.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: @ https://reportsandinsights.com/report/plant-based-protein-market

Plant Based Protein Market Segmentation

The global plant-based protein market is segmented on the basis of form, type, application, source process, and region.

By Form

Dry/Solid

Liquid

By Type

Soy Protein

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks

Wheat Protein

Vital Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolates

Hydrolysed Wheat Protein

Textured Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Pea Protein Isolate

Pea Protein Concentrate

Pea Protein Textured

Canola Protein

Potato Protein

Rice Protein

Corn Protein

Others

By Application

Food Application

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Bakery products

Meat alternatives

Dairy & dairy alternatives

Cereals & snacks

Beverages

Others

Feed Application

By Source Process

Organic Plant-Based Protein Ingredients

Non-Organic/Conventional Plant-Based Protein Ingredients

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Plant Based Protein Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Plant Based Protein market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Freres Le Romarin, Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Now Foods

Tate & Lyle plc

Axiom Foods Inc.

AMCO Proteins

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

BENEO GmbH

Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd.

Glanbia plc

Corbion NV

Cosucra Groupe

Warcoing SA

Sotexpro

Farbest Brands

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & co. kg

Wilmar International Ltd.

CHS Inc.

To view Top Players, Segmentation and other Statistics of Plant Based Protein Industry, Get Sample Report: @ https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/5891

About Reports and Insights:

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights, we adhere to the client's needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.