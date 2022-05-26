TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A windfall of colour, creativity and community is back as Culture Days announces registration for the 2022 season is now open! Culture Days is a three-week celebration of free arts and culture activities, events, workshops, and more, from September 23 through October 16, 2022. Inside, outside, and online, the annual event is an invitation for communities to share, create, participate, and celebrate the mosaic of arts and culture available across the country. Event and activity registration is now open, easier to use, and contains more choices to showcase creative expression than ever before.



It’s Easier Than Ever to Participate in Culture Days!

Cultural groups of all shapes and sizes, libraries, museums, municipalities, clubs and community groups, individual artists and creators can be part of Culture Days by offering participatory arts or cultural events and activities from September 23 through October 16, 2022. Participating in Culture Days allows organizers and creators to grow and forge deeper connections with current and potential audiences, increase visibility and showcase their offerings to a captivated audience.

Culture Days offers free resources to help support, plan and promote events. An easy-to-navigate website , extensive range of event and activity types, and Participation Guide make planning a Culture Days event effortless and accessible. Besides the benefit of enriching the surrounding community, participating in Culture Days means becoming part of a national movement, including benefiting from a national, multi-channel advertising campaign and the support of our stellar partners and sponsors, including the CBC Arts, Pattison Outdoor Advertising and Cineplex Entertainment.

A Day for Truth and Reconciliation



Friday, September 30, 2022, is The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Federally commemorated and created to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools and their families, The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation endeavours to acknowledge and better understand the history and harms done and engage in actions that advance Truth and Reconciliation as individuals and members of our communities.

Accordingly, Culture Days has set September 30, 2022, aside to create space exclusively for events commemorating the NDTR, including those aimed at sharing First Nations, Métis, and/or Inuit experiences and perspectives, celebrating the creative and cultural expressions of Indigenous people, stories, and communities.

Visit the dedicated Indigenous Cultural Programming to learn more about how to participate meaningfully on this integral day.

All Aboard for a Creative Adventure

Visit the Culture Days website for inspiration , resources and everything you need to get started.

Stay on top of the latest releases and news by subscribing to the newsletters and dive into beautiful and compelling stories of a year lived differently from across the country on our blog . See an overview of Culture Days 2021 here .

Culture Days 2022 is from September 24 through October 24, 2021. We can’t wait to see what you bring to the celebration.





Follow along as a national arts and culture celebration comes to life!

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting over 3.4 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities in over 500 communities across Canada. The range of events is as vast and diverse as Canada itself and the thirteenth year is shaping up to be the best yet. From the Yukon to New Brunswick, British Columbia to Hudson’s Bay – and all points in between – Culture Days highlights and amplifies the diverse arts and cultural life of our communities. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner) and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

For media inquiries contact:

Mercedes Blackwood

416.557.3361

mercedes@blackcoffeecommunications.ca

