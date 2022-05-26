oXYGen Financial Welcomes Brian Watson, Vice President, Private CFO™ to Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based oXYGen Financial, one of the pioneers of Generation X and Y financial services, is excited to announce the most recent expansion to their team with the joining of Brian Watson to their Atlanta locations. oXYGen Financial has seven locations, with two additional locations coming soon, and has more than 2.2 billion dollars under advisement across its offices.

Brian Watson explained his rationale for partnering with oXYGen Financial. He says, "I wanted to be with a firm that had an innovative platform that would serve my clients and allow me to have all the tools and resources I need to help my clients have successful financial lives."

Watson's decision to go with oXYGen also stemmed from his desire to provide clients a more personalized experience. Speaking of his clients, he said, "They're not just another number at a big institution; they have a true relationship with me as their Private CFO™"

"We are excited to have Brian Watson join oXYGen Financial," said Ted Jenkin, CEO and Co-Founder of oXYGen Financial. "We are continuously looking for talented financial advisors who can help more clients breathe easier® about life. While many companies still push proprietary products, we embrace the idea of being a true fiduciary through a high-tech and high-touch approach."

oXYGen Financial has been using a specialized proprietary process through a Private CFO® concept for more than a decade and has introduced new services for families, including a budgetologist to help businesses and individuals become better at managing their cash flow.

"Our goal over the next five years is to open more than 25 locations nationally and continue to make oXYGen Financial a national household brand name."

oXYGen Financial was founded in 2008, and the company now has more than 2.2 billion of AUA. oXYGen is routinely featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, CNN, Headline News, Newsy, and other publications. To learn more about oXYGen Financial, go to www.oXYGenFinancial.com.

