Gilbarco Veeder-Root Announces Passport® POS Containerization and Edge Computing, Leveraging Acumera’s Platform to Reach Near-Zero Downtime and Increase Flexibility

Greensboro, NC, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today an initiative to further increase the industry-leading reliability and flexibility of Passport Point-of-Sale by leveraging edge computing with Acumera’s Reliant Platform in the convenience store environment.

The containerization development currently in progress for Passport® Point-of-Sale, simplifies the traditional point-of-sale architecture; enabling faster updates and increased overall uptime and resiliency. Running Passport as a container-based application on Acumera’s Reliant Platform allows for full local redundancy of the Point-of-Sale – even when internet connectivity fails.

“We’re very excited about what containerization means for Passport customers, how it enables edge computing in the short term but also facilitates cloud hosting in the future, when and if customers demand it.” said Chris Whitley, vice president of sales and marketing North America for Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “Retailers today can’t afford to be offline, and we believe this technology brings us a significant step closer to near-zero downtime. It will be a game-changer for all c-store retailers.”

Currently, most point-of-sale systems require each cashier terminal to run a range of necessary applications along with extra hardware components. A containerized Passport system will run all those applications from a local edge server. This new architecture provides for greater hardware flexibility, lower capital investment and, most importantly, faster deployment and maximum uptime.

“The future of c-store retailing is based on providing personalized customer experiences through technology with improved uptime and reliability,” said Phil Stead, vice president of Edge Platform Sales at Acumera. “Acumera’s Reliant Platform accelerates Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s cloud-to-edge strategy, thereby enabling the delivery of systems and applications at scale. We are honored to partner with Gilbarco Veeder-Root to help customers move their businesses forward.”

Along with fewer components and simplified architecture, containerization gives retailers new options such as the ability to use Passport POS software on any browser-friendly hardware they choose. Edge servers are easily upgraded, which allows retailers to add unlimited numbers of dispensers without changing the store’s POS architecture, providing flexibility on the forecourt as well.

For more information about this initiative, please reach out to Gilbarco Veeder-Root Product Manager Mike Brenner.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

About Acumera

We make the edge work — every time, everywhere you need it. Acumera’s solutions extend your infrastructure to the edge, enabling real-time computation to deliver value to your business. Whether you have 10 locations or 10,000+, Acumera’s combination of edge computing, networking, security, and 24/7 support gives you the flexibility to manage and scale your distributed networks while unlocking unlimited possibilities for innovation. As network security leaders and edge originators, Acumera gives you the immediacy of localized computing with the power of the cloud. Learn more at acumera.com.

