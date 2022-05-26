GlobalData Plc: Disruptive Tech Themes in the Construction Industry – Bundle Reports Collection

LONDON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Construction - Disruptive Technology Themes market reports bundle covers the latest disruptive technology themes that are affecting the construction industry. Early engagement with all stakeholders, including suppliers, subcontractors, and local communities, is key to helping construction companies excel at environmental, social, and governance (ESG), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins, and Internet of Things (IoT). Companies that engage with these initiatives now and demonstrate their ability and willingness at the tender stage will win more contracts and turn more profits.



Future of Disruptive Tech Themes in the Construction Industry

Cloud Computing in the Construction Industry - The two main benefits of cloud adoption for construction companies are the ubiquitous access to data and the facilitation of several other technologies that will be crucial for the industry in the coming years. Cloud enables project stakeholders to access real-time project information, perform data entries from any device, and update building information models from anywhere, at any time. The high computing power supports the adoption of other technologies such as data analytics and the internet of things that facilitate greater efficiency in using resources and access to powerful software that improves project collaboration and execution.

This section explores cloud computing technology and its use cases in construction. It also identifies the key players dominating the current technology theme.

For more insights on the impact of cloud computing in the construction market, download a free bundle report sample

Digital Twins in the Construction Industry - In the construction sector, digital twins are being used to make investment decisions based on actionable data, such as assessing the performance of buildings in real-time and adjusting performance to optimize efficiency. They allow designs and concepts to be tested and, during the construction phase, enable the monitoring of progress against plans, monitoring of resources and prediction of resource requirements, and improve safety by identifying potentially hazardous situations.

This section identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the digital twins in construction themes over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends. Industry analysis is included with use cases for digital twins across a range of industries, including manufacturing, power, oil and gas, healthcare, construction automotive, and aerospace and defense. This section tells you everything you need to know about digital twins, including identifying the current leaders in some of the most important segments of our digital twin value chain.

For more insights on the impact of digital twins in the construction market, download a free bundle report sample

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Construction Industry - The construction industry is ripe for artificial intelligence adoption. AI technologies can provide many small wins at each step of the broken value chain. Successful implementation can add up to big wins in architecture, engineering, and construction, mitigating the challenges of delivering safely, on time, and on budget.

This section explores the challenges facing the architecture, engineering, and constructing industry, together with a thorough discussion of how AI can help mitigate these challenges, as well as identify companies for partnerships. The unique thematic scorecard showcases 48 global construction companies that predicts the success of construction companies in the next 2-5 years. Companies are scored in AI and nine other themes that will disrupt the construction sector.

For more insights on the impact of AI in the construction market, download a free bundle report sample

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in the Construction Industry - ESG is the most important theme of the decade. It is easy to find examples of lackluster governance in construction but much harder to find exemplary case studies. Companies that perform poorly in environmental and social issues likely do so due to poor governance. Early engagement with all stakeholders, including suppliers, subcontractors, and local communities, is key to helping construction companies excel at ESG.

This section explores the challenges facing the construction industry, together with a thorough discussion of steps companies can take to mitigate these challenges. Analyze GlobalData’s ESG in construction sentiment survey results and assess what this means for the construction industry.

For more insights on the importance of ESG in the construction market, download a free bundle report sample

Internet of Things (IoT) in the Construction Industry - IoT is key to digitalization in the construction industry. The internet of things describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it. IoT allows different assets and people to be monitored and accounted for across a traditionally fragmented industry.

This section offers a comprehensive IoT value chain identifying the five layers of IoT technologies: device layer, connectivity layer, data layer, app layer, and services layer. The value chain explains these layers and drills down into different issues and trends within these layers. To stay ahead of your competition, we provide extensive coverage and analysis of relevant companies’ relative positions in the IoT theme. This includes leaders and laggards in IoT.

For more insights on the impact of IoT in the construction market, download a free bundle report sample

Reports Included

Reasons to Buy

Identify the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 14 months.

Benchmark your company against competitors in the construction sector in terms of how prepared each business is for each theme disruption.

Understand the importance of each theme in the construction industry.

Identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the construction industry.

Other Bundle Reports

The Future of the Construction Market in the Americas - Click h ere

The Future of the Construction Market in Asia-Pacific - Click h ere

The Future of the Cards and Payments Market in Europe - Click h ere

The Future of the Global Mining Market - Click h ere

The Future of Foodservice in Europe - Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400