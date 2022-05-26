PURA Enters Strategic Discussions To Bolster Industrial Hemp Strategy

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced a plan to bolster the company’s industrial hemp development strategy. This week, the company entered strategic discussions toward the execution of a key component of the plan.

PURA is building its Farmersville Hemp Brand to advance and profit from the potential of industrial hemp. PURA has a multifold strategy that includes generating revenue from consulting on the implementation of hemp strategies into conventional product and service offerings, the sale of hemp products and services under the Farmersville Hemp Co-Op, and through investing in industrial hemp solutions.

“PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy is an early-stage development strategy and requires access to capital,” said PURA CEO Brian Shibley. “So far this year, the market has not been conducive to accessing capital and it is prudent for us to consider that the prevailing market conditions may continue for some time. Market conditions that favor development stage companies wax and wane. Development stage companies that succeed through market ups and downs adapt their strategies. We have developed a plan intended to keep PURA’s industrial hemp strategy on course through the prevailing market conditions.”

PURA has identified its 70-acre property in Texas as a resource that can be leveraged to provide the company with improved potential to sustain itself through the prevailing market conditions. PURA has entered into discussion to sell the property and lease it back. The company intends to continue in the execution of its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy on the same property.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

