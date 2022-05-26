Lactoferrin Market to reach USD 505 Million by 2030 growing Steadily at a CAGR of 8.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising Demand for Lactoferrin in Sports and Infant Nutrition to Drive the Global Lactoferrin Market

Many athletes take iron supplements to help their bodies get more oxygen and lower their risk of iron-related diseases and other problems. They prefer lactoferrin because it doesn't have any side effects. Minor cuts and wounds often make it hard for Mixed Martial Arts fighters to keep going in competitions. In addition to stopping the growth of bacteria, lactoferrin also prevents the growth of fungi and viruses, which is very helpful for athletes. Lactoferrin has a cytokine-like property that can wake up the immune system. This is very helpful for athletes, whose immune systems can be damaged by training stress.

Even though breast milk is the best and most natural food for babies, the length and rate of breastfeeding are changing in developing economies because more women will work, and not enough milk is being made. As women start to look for alternatives to breast milk, this could be good for companies that make lactoferrin. A few of the factors for the transition include health issues with the infant or the mother and a lack of maternity leaves, making it difficult to nurse. All of these should increase the demand for lactoferrin in the near future.





Growing Prevalence of Skin Disorders to Create New Opportunities for the Global Lactoferrin Market

In the US and other developed countries, acne is more common among people in their 20s and 30s. On the other hand, several clinical trials show that lactoferrin helps treat acne. Lactoferrin gets rid of the pathogens' primary food source and neutralizes one of the leading causes of acne because it has anti-inflammatory properties. Studies in countries like the US, France, and the UK have shown that acne is the third most common skin condition globally. Also, the growing number of people with acne in developing countries like India, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and others is expected to give lactoferrin manufacturers opportunities over the next few years.

Impact of COVID-19

The spread of new coronaviruses has affected both the world economy and the company's operations. Due to the high number of infections and their effect on public health systems, many countries had to lock down their entire country. The COVID-19 pandemic is suitable for the Lactoferrin market around the world. In some market segments, the use and demand for this protein have been steadily increasing. This is due to more and more people learning that lactoferrin can help the body's immune system. In China, Jatcorp has announced the launch of five more products to help people stay healthy during the pandemic of 2021.





Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific held 42.6% of the lactoferrin market share in terms of revenue. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 192 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, lactoferrin was primarily sold in China, India, and Japan. Over the next few years, the market is expected to see a rise in demand for lactoferrin as key players use strategies like putting their brands in South East Asian countries with untapped economies. Over the years, countries like Japan and Australia have become more aware of the health benefits of lactoferrin. This is expected to boost regional growth during the forecast period.

North America held 22.9% of the lactoferrin market share in terms of revenue. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 113 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Some of the biggest markets for lactoferrin in North America were the US, Canada, and Mexico. People in North America eat a lot of ready-to-eat and processed foods and have other bad eating habits that are bad for their health. This makes them more likely to get digestive problems and become overweight. This, in turn, has spiked the need for lactoferrin in this area over the years since it is used in dietary supplements to treat diseases that are linked to health.





Key Highlights

The global lactoferrin market was worth USD 245 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 505 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

and is estimated to reach USD 505 million by 2030, growing at a over the forecast period (2022–2030). By form, the global lactoferrin market is divided into iron absorption, anti-inflammatory, intestinal flora protection, antibacterial, immune cell stimulation, and antioxidant. The iron absorption segment dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 144 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Iron is essential for the growth of human cells, but too much of it can be dangerous because it causes more free radicals to be made.

By application, the global lactoferrin market is divided into food and beverages , infant formula, sports and functional food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. The infant formula application dominated the market and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 190 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Human milk contains about 2-3 mg/mL of lactoferrin. Lactoferrin is used in infant formula, and the number of clinical studies and changes in how people buy things are likely to increase the demand for it.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific and North America hold the commanding position in the global lactoferrin market.

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/lactoferrin-market/toc





Global Lactoferrin Market: Segmentation

By Form

Iron Absorption

Anti-Inflammatory

Intestinal Flora Protection

Antibacterial

Immune Cell Stimulation

Antioxidant

By Application

Food and Beverages

Infant Formula

Sports and Functional Food

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





7 Company Profile

7.1 Saputo Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Product Portfolio

7.2 FrieslandCampina (Zuivelcooperatie FrieslandCampina U.A.)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Recent Developments

7.2.4 Product Portfolio





Market News

In September 2020 , FrieslandCampina WAMCO announced the purchase completion of the dairy business of Nuticima. This purchase has increased the production capacity of Friesl and Campina, which is catering to increased demand in Nigeria for powder milk and evaporates milk.

, FrieslandCampina WAMCO announced the purchase completion of the dairy business of Nuticima. This purchase has increased the production capacity of Friesl and Campina, which is catering to increased demand in Nigeria for powder milk and evaporates milk. In October 2020, Milei GmbH announced the production capacity expansion of lactoferrin to 170 tons, which is double compared to the capacity in 2019. The net investment is expected to be USD 18.3 million

