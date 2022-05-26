GlobalData Plc: Unmanned Vehicles Market Forecast of Defense Industry – Bundle Reports Collection

LONDON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Unmanned Vehicles in Defense market research reports compendium consists of three reports that cover the latest technology themes affecting the defense industry – Unmanned Surface Vehicles, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, and Drones. This report will help companies to focus their time on the most exciting investment opportunities in the global aerospace and defense sector.



Future of Unmanned Vehicles in the Defense Industry

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) in Defense Industry - Navies and companies, cooperating with universities and research and development centers, have been developing and experimenting with various USVs for many years and have transitioned some of these efforts into procurement/manufacture programs. There are still many USV programs under development and at the technology demonstration level.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) in Defense Industry - UUVs offer an improvement in operation time and safety, greater flexibility of use, more efficient power systems, and lower implementation and sustainability costs. UUVs have the potential to be used as force multipliers in many areas of naval operations, with their modular structures and their ability to carry many different payloads. With the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in UUVs at full maturity, it is expected that by the end of 2020, UUVs will take part in naval battle groups with manned platforms. Naval forces and defense industry companies around the world have increased their investment in UUV technologies.

Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles (UAV) in Defense Industry - The demand for UAVs is expected to be driven by internal and external security threats, territorial disputes, and modernization initiatives undertaken by armed forces across the world. Countries across the globe are therefore investing in the procurement, research, and development of UAVs. Unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs), commonly called drones, have proliferated rapidly in the naval domain and are becoming a standard tool with a low-cost means of conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

Reports Included:

Reasons to Buy

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for Unmanned Surface Vehicles, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, and Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

