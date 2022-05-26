Demand for Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size & Share Projected to Grow USD 11.02 Billion by 2028, With a CAGR of 5.2% | SAP Industry Trends, Price, Manufacturers, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, NY, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

How big is the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market size & share was valued at USD 9.51 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11.02 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP)?

Report Overview:

A superabsorbent polymer (SAP) (also called slush powder) is a water-absorbing polymer that can absorb and retain unusually large amounts of liquid relative to its own mass. When mixed, water-absorbing polymers, known as hydrogels, absorb aqueous solutions by hydrogen bonding with water molecules. Because of their exceptional properties, super absorbent polymers (SAPs) have been used in a variety of applications.

In agriculture, this substance in the soil absorbs water from rains or heavy irrigation and slowly releases it to the roots, resulting in a faster pace of growth. They can also be used to discharge pesticides and agrochemicals in a regulated manner. SAP can promote a variety of soil qualities, as well as boost nutrient retention and water-holding capacity in dry soil.

Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market: Dynamics

The use of super absorbent polymers is expanding as the geriatric population grows and people become more aware of the benefits and convenience of adult incontinence products. With the prevalence of adult incontinence on the rise, governments around the world are focusing their efforts on developing incontinence solutions in collaboration with manufacturers and medical professionals.

Superabsorbent technology is in high demand, particularly in the disposable hygiene business and agriculture, both of which are quickly extending their applications. To gain a stronger market position, leading corporations are focusing on growing their production capacity through mergers and alliances. Demand for even thinner absorbents for use in diapers and pads are also driving up investment in research and development. However, the market's expansion is likely to be hampered by high raw material costs and a scarcity of raw materials.

Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market By Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers, Others), By Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028



Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for ultra-absorbent polymers has risen in the last two to three years. However, due to the lockdown imposed by various countries and lower manufacturing efficiency due to workforce scarcity, the market is projected to decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the global increase of COVID-19 cases increased demand for and supply of hygiene and medical products and treatments. Diapers and wipes, both of which are in great demand in hospitals during the pandemic, are typically made using very absorbent polymers. However, as a result of the global pandemic situation, the demand and supply of super absorbent polymers has been influenced by the emergence of a variety of companies other than medical.

The entire research report examines the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market from both a qualitative and quantitative standpoint. The supply and demand sides of the market have both been explored. The demand side analysis looks at market income in different regions before comparing it to the income of all major countries. The supply-side study looks at the industry's key competitors, their regional and worldwide presence, and their strategy. Every major country in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is explored exhaustively.

Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the global market is distinguished into Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, and Others. During the forecast period, the medical category is expected to develop at the fastest rate by application. The rise in the healthcare sector of developing countries such as India, China, Australia, Brazil, and others is linked to this.

Sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylate/polyacrylamide copolymer, and others are the most common super absorbent polymers on the market. These polymers are employed in personal hygiene, medical, agricultural, and industrial applications. The market for highly absorbent polymers is dominated by sodium polyacrylate. The rising usage of sodium polyacrylate in personal hygiene applications, due to its high liquid absorption capacity, is driving the segment.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is likely to reach at a CAGR of around 5.2% over the forecast period.

The Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market was worth at around US$ 9.51 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 11.02 billion, by 2028.

By Type, It is often called the 'super slurper' and is widely preferred for its ability to absorb as much as 400-800 times water than its mass.

Based on application, the medical category is predicted to grow at the fastest pace by application during the projection period..

On the basis of region, the APAC has the world's largest and fastest-growing market for super absorbent polymers.

Regional Overview

The market for super absorbent polymers in APAC is the largest and fastest-growing in the world. The rising demand for super absorbent polymers in the region can be ascribed to a number of factors, including the region's vast population, rising middle-class affluence, and low labor and raw material costs. Furthermore, as the number of end-use industries in the area grows, so does the number of breakthroughs and discoveries in the field of super absorbent polymers, propelling the APAC super absorbent polymers market forward.

Furthermore, rising per capita disposable income in developing nations encourages individuals to spend on their health and access better healthcare, which will raise the market value of superabsorbent polymers in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market:

Nippon Shokubai (Japan)

BASF (Germany)

Evonik (Germany)

Sumitomo (Japan)

LG Chem (South Korea)

SDP Global (Japan)

Formosa (Taiwan)

Yixing Danson (China)

Satellite Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

The global super absorbent polymer (sap) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

Copolymers

Others

By Application

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.51 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11.02 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Nippon Shokubai (Japan), BASF (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), SDP Global (Japan), Formosa (Taiwan), Yixing Danson (China), Satellite Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Kao Corporation (Japan), and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

