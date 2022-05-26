Simply Better Brands Corp. Q1-2022 Earnings Call and Webcast Notice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) will report its 2022 first-quarter financial results after the close of trading on May 30, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the following day, May 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m EST. To participate in the call, please dial (844)713-6129 or (213)320-2529, Conference ID: 8284084. Any questions can be submitted in advance of the call to Simply Better Brands Investor Relations at ir@simplybetterbrands.com .



Earnings Call Replay

A recording of the call will be available through June 7, 2022. A webcast of the call will also be accessible through the Company's website: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

