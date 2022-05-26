Promaxo to Showcase In-Office MRI System at ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting

OAKLAND, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced exhibit booth activities showcasing its compact, in-office MRI system at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL on June 3-7, 2022. The Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of oncology professionals worldwide.







“We are thrilled to join the clinical oncology community at ASCO and look forward to introducing our technology to a diverse audience of oncology professionals, including urology surgeons, surgical oncologists, and interventional radiologists,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We remain committed to advancing cancer treatment programs leveraging our portable MRI-system equipped for in-office diagnostic biopsies and treatments.”

The Company is hosting an exhibit showcasing its minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI platform at booth #4123 at ASCO 2022. Exhibits will be held in person on June 4-6, 2022 from 9:00 AM–5:00 PM CT each day.

About American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

The ASCO Annual Meeting is one of the largest gatherings of oncology professionals in the world, providing access to cutting-edge research and the latest advances in oncology. The Annual Meeting welcomes over 30,000 attendees from more than 100 countries around the globe. The ASCO is a leader in promoting and providing innovative, evidence-based quality education for oncology professionals worldwide.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

