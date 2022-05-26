Chaos Acquires CGarchitect, Makes All Accounts Free

KARLSRUHE, Germany, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos announces it has acquired CGarchitect, home to the largest architectural visualization community online. To celebrate, Chaos is making all accounts free, opening up some of the site’s most prized features to help users advance their careers in a more effective way.

For over 20 years, CGarchitect has been the hub for professional architectural visualization, playing host to over 100,000 user-generated images, 400,000 forum posts and the 3D Awards, collectively known as the “Oscars” of archviz. The site will remain an independent, product-agnostic platform dedicated to helping users share work, find jobs and connect with others around the world.

To create a direct line to the community, CGarchitect’s day-to-day operations will be overseen by Lon Grohs, Director of Creative and Communications at Chaos and a former archviz artist, who previously worked as a Principal and Creative Director at famed architectural visualization studio, Neoscape.

“Chaos and CGarchitect have been inextricably linked since the beginning, as friends, business partners and supporters of this community,” said Grohs. “When we heard that Jeff needed to move on, we knew we had to step up so this powerful network he created could live on and keep serving the people that use it every day.”

“Few companies care and know about our industry like Chaos, which makes them the perfect stewards for everything we’ve built,” said Jeff Mottle, founder of CGarchitect. “When I started this, all I wanted was to foster a community that remained connected and excited about the work. Now, I just want everyone to thrive. With Lon at the helm, I have no doubt the site will continue to give people what they need to stand out and be seen.”



With free accounts, all members can now access:

Advanced story builder – Create custom, magazine-like layouts for your projects, filled with high-resolution images and animations.

AI search tools – Look for images with AI searches optimized for visual similarity, color palettes and more.

Mood boards – Discover new points of inspiration or reference in over 105,000 images, all of which can be instantly assigned to a public or private mood board.

Advanced job CRM – Track applications across channels, sort and rank applicants, even search for candidates in real-time – all in one place.

Free job posts – Share open positions and attract top talent without constraints.



To learn more, check out our podcast with Lon Grohs and Jeff Mottle.



