Bay Crest Partners Welcomes Marcos Pagani as Managing Partner

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Crest Partners LLC, a technology-driven, premier agency-only brokerage firm focused on institutional clients, today announced that Marcos Pagani has been appointed Managing Partner. He brings to Bay Crest 20 years of experience in the fields of equities and derivatives execution expertise and has been a core player in the improvement and transparency of market structure. Most recently, Mr. Pagani served for nine years as managing director of BGC Partners, where he was responsible for providing execution services to institutions. Before that, he was the founding member of Momentum Partners and co-head of equities for GFI Group in the U.S.

"Marcos has significant execution expertise across all market and volatility cycles and an unrivaled client base. We are delighted that he is joining us as Managing Partner of Bay Crest for our next phase of growth. His impressive understanding of dark pools' mechanics is apparent in that many of the best industry leaders have come to rely on him to quietly source deep institutionalized-sized liquidity in equity and options," said William Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer, and Principal.

"We believe we have a solid foundation, and the Bay Crest team looks forward to working with Marcos to enhance our portfolio of services and deliver the next value proposition to our clients. Bay Crest continues to build out our execution capabilities across multiple product lines making considerable strides toward becoming the top technology-driven, high-touch venue for institutions looking for a true unconflicted execution partner," said Anthony Riccio, Principal.

"I am very excited to join Bay Crest with so much growth still ahead for the firm," Mr. Pagani said. "I look forward to working closely with William, Anthony and the entire Bay Crest team to leverage the already native execution-focused DNA of the firm while also working closely with the A.I. team on cutting-edge trading and data products. I am extremely impressed with Bay Crest's established volumes in equities and derivatives. The firm occupies a unique position in today's brokerage landscape: an execution model powered by technology but driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of the traders themselves. I want Bay Crest to be the place every talented trader in our industry can have a voice on how to improve execution outcomes, provide value-added coverage to our clients and be successful at it."

Established in 1993, Bay Crest Partners, LLC is a premier agency-only, unconflicted brokerage firm focused on institutional clients globally. The firm clears through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, employs best-in-class technology, and invests in building proprietary fintech to provide a critical edge in servicing clients' needs. Bay Crest offers clients trading execution expertise at the scale of larger firms with the high-touch service of an independent practice. Investing in innovative technology to promote connectivity and enhance execution is at the core of Bay Crest. In 2021, the firm transacted and facilitated over $800 billion in equity notional value and over sixty-five million listed equity option contracts.

