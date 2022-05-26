Iterate.ai Wins Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose innovation ecosystem enables enterprises to build complete and production-ready low-code applications, today announced that Intellyx , an analyst and advisory firm helping business executives and IT leaders untangle the technologies and practices behind digital transformation, has named Iterate.ai a 2022 Digital Innovator Award winner on the strength of its Interplay low-code platform.



The win follows Interplay being named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform category . Interplay has also just announced the newest version of its platform, which includes new AI workflows for data scientists, front-end development capabilities, and other features that accelerate application development 17x compared to traditional coding.

“At Intellyx, we get dozens of pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut.”



Intellyx recently wrote a brief on Iterate's low-code platform, with analyst Jason English asking: "Is Interplay a rapid application development platform, or BI-driven intelligent automation? SaaS integration marketplace, or AI-based workflow engine?" Mr. English then wrote, "Yes, the founders of Iterate.ai tell us. Though their system may sound like an amalgam of different technology categories, it makes sense when you see it as a low-code enterprise application builder with both external-facing integration and internal AI-driven digital work processes."



“Intellyx has had its finger on the pulse of the low-code ecosystem since day one, and we’re honored to receive a Digital Innovator Award from the analyst team on the strength of our solution,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO, Iterate.ai. “Since we began building Interplay in 2017, the platform has continued to deliver the tools, integrations, and workflows that businesses need to deliver advanced applications faster, more securely, and at less cost than legacy hardcoding approaches. Built for almost endless use cases across industries , Interplay fast tracks the next generation of enterprise innovation.”

About Iterate.ai

Iterate is the simplest, safest, and quickest way to get innovation done. The innovation platform facilitates the steps along your innovation workflow: from dreaming big with trend analysis and emerging tech evaluation to building fast with microservices software for rapid application development. Iterate's platform has two patents granted and nearly a dozen more pending. The company’s solutions appeal to executives and corporate innovators who seek low-risk, systematic ways to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives and long-term strategic planning. Iterate has a global presence in North America (Silicon Valley, Colorado), Europe, and Asia (India).

About Intellyx

Intellyx is the first and only industry analysis, advisory, and training firm focused on customer-driven, technology-empowered digital transformation for the enterprise. Covering every angle of enterprise IT from mainframes to artificial intelligence, our broad focus across technologies allows business executives and IT professionals to connect the dots on disruptive trends. Read and learn more at https://intellyx.com or follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/intellyx .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6126006-f4dc-4016-8e4c-e616fdeb46b7